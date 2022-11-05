Final Fantasy XVI Will Include Game Plus Mode

For some gamers, having a good experience within the game isn’t enough. They want to know what’s going to come after the game is done. Will there be DLC? Will there be a massive expansion pack? Could there be a spinoff game that expands the story further? Or, as is the case with many RPGs these days, will there be a Game Plus Mode? For Final Fantasy XVI, the team at Square Enix is trying to make something a bit different than their standard RPG fare. But they will still give the people what they want, and the team has noted that a Game Plus Mode will be within the title.

If this is your first time doing one of these modes, the Game Plus Mode will have you restart the game from the beginning. But the difficulty will be more challenging, and you’ll be able to keep the items, weapons, and skills you had in the original run. It’s as though you’re starting from scratch yet have your most powerful build ready to take on the new threats and challenges.

Having it in a game like Final Fantasy XVI makes sense because the title is more action-focused than anything else. The team noted that they went for more action-style gameplay over their turn-based style because they wanted to change the perception around them. As one of the team leads noted, most people think that the only franchise with action-focused gameplay that Square Enix does is Kingdom Hearts. So by switching it up with their mainline saga, they can help change that belief about them.

That also ties into the more mature nature of the game, as the team said they would show a lot of violence. It’s not to seem bloody and gory, but rather, to make it feel more realistic to what would happen when these people attack one another.

Here’s a brief description of the game:

“The story follows Clive Rosfield, a young man dedicated to mastering the blade, who is dubbed the First Shield of Rosaria and tasked to guard his younger brother Joshua-the Dominant of the Phoenix. Unexpected events set Clive on a dark and dangerous road to revenge.”

That description alone proves how mature and dark the game will be when it releases. The team noted in another interview that the main story would take about 40 hours to complete and can be up to 70 when factoring in side missions and quests.

Source: ComicBook.com