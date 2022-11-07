It Takes Two Team Talks Nintendo Switch Port

It Takes Two was a game that took a lot of people by surprise when it came out. It featured a very mature story about divorce and how to work things out in marriage by mixing it with co-op gameplay that was essential to advance. Usually, when games throw in a co-op feature, they want people to have fun with friends or family and then play the game that way. But here, the teams made it so you can’t advance if you don’t have a partner. As a result of its quality, the game won many awards, and a few days ago, it was ported to the Nintendo Switch.

In an interview about the port, Josef Fares of Hazelight, alongside Scott Cromie and Louis Polak of Turn Me Up, discussed many elements of the overall game and what went into it. For example, if you are a fan of Dr. Hakim and how he moves, you can thank Fares for that. He was the one who did all the motion capture for him, so all the “dance moves” were him in the suit.

One of the first things the team discussed was the “challenges” of the Switch port. For Fares, he said that their biggest obstacle was ensuring that the quality of initial releases matched the port. After all, the title was a Game of the Year winner, and the last thing they wanted was to hear people complaining about an “inferior port” even though it won all these accolades.

They were able to throw in some new features for the port, as Polak revealed:

“It features new voice-overs in four additional languages: Japanese, Spanish, French, and German. It also introduces local wireless, being able to connect two Switches together and play on the go, without the need for any Wi-Fi or television set up.”

So if you try it out on Switch, you’ll have some options the other systems don’t have, which is nice.

A key element the team discussed was that It Takes Two was designed to “tell a story with others.” They stated that while they didn’t intend the game to be so popular “with couples,” they did want it to be one you had to play with another person because there’s a fresh story element in that. They hope that more “co-op only titles” like this will be made in the future as there’s more space in the genre to tell unique stories like the one with Cody and May.

