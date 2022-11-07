Resident Evil Village Datamine Might Have Uncovered PC VR Support

Resident Evil fans might have been diving into the latest installment of Resident Evil Village all over again. This was due to the latest DLC launch that brought out a new storyline campaign featuring Rose. Called Shadow of Rose, fans were able to pick up the storyline events years after the main campaign ended. However, there might be a new reason to jump back into the campaign later on. Can we get VR support on the PC platform for Resident Evil Village?

For VR fans, Resident Evil Village is already confirmed to be coming. Resident Evil Village will receive future VR support for the PlayStation VR 2. That’s something in the works, but that has left some fans wondering if the PC platform would receive a similar treatment. There is already a large community of VR players on PC, but at the moment, there hasn’t been any official announcement regarding the PC VR side of things. Fortunately, there might be some hope after all, as a datamine recently uncovered some VR lines.

Recently a user on Reddit, LitheBeep, unveiled that they found some references to PC VR on Resident Evil Village. This is also specific to PC VR and not a reference to the upcoming PSVR 2 support. LitheBeep’s discovery includes OpenVR, OculusTouch, OpenVR_ViveHMD, and launchers from Steam. That might be enough information to give some PC VR players a bit of hope, but right now, that’s only a datamine. We’re still waiting for Capcom to announce that VR game mode support will also be heading to the PC platform.

If this does end up coming out on the PC, it could help get players back into Resident Evil Village once again later on or potentially give some newcomers a reason to try out this latest mainline installment. Regardless, Resident Evil fans have another exciting release coming their way soon. The remake of Resident Evil 4 is set to launch on March 24, 2023, for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S platforms.

While we wait for that game to launch, if you have yet to continue Ethan Winter’s journey from Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil Village is available right now for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch platforms. You can even check out our Before You Buy coverage for Resident Evil Village below if you want more insight into what you can expect in this particular installment.

Source