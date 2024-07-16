Resident Evil 7 Sells Less than 2,000 Copies on iOS

The port no one asked for is, unsurprisingly, not selling well.

Despite being the first game in the series to surpass 10 million units sold, Resident Evil 7 has only been purchased by around 2,000 people on iOS. Following its release on mobile devices on July 2, a demo has been downloaded over 83,000 times–but only a few thousand players have decided to pay the $20 for the entire game.

“Looking at the top-performing mobile premium games, we can see that many are originally indie titles. These games typically feature simpler controls, prioritize unique art styles over high-end graphics, and are suited for shorter play sessions,” reads a report on Mobilegamer.biz from Appmagic head of content Andrei Zubov.

Many players are confused as to the reasoning behind a mobile port of such a graphically intensive game. If players can afford an iPhone or iPad, it seems likely that they can afford a modern gaming console capable of playing a seven-year-old title.

According to a report from Appfigures, Capcom has only earned about $28,140 from Resident Evil 7 on iOS–and that’s before Apple takes its 30 percent cut.

“The game’s 25GB file size also presents a problem when it comes to installing the game,” the Mobilegamer.biz post reads. “The Resident Evil 7 store page estimates a download time of over six hours based on a connection speed of 10Mbps, with 30-40 minutes expected on a 100Mbps connection and an 8-10 minute install time on 300Mbps.”

Resident Evil 7 was released in January 2017 for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One, with Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S ports following in 2022 in the US. The title was released for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS this month.

