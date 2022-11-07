Bayonetta 3 has been out for over a week, with fans and critics loving the gameplay, story, visuals, and so on. But a big question is starting to emerge from the game. No, not about game sales. We’ll likely not know that for a while longer. Not unless it had record sales, which we doubt given the series’ history. Anyway, the “question” comes from the ESRB rating for the game. Within the description of the game, the ESRB notes that there are “in-game purchases” that players can make. To be clear, they don’t make those statements if it’s a currency within the game that you’re buying things with.

So, that raises the question, “is Bayonetta 3 getting DLC?” That’s a tricky question to answer without spoiling the game’s main plot and ending. But we’ll do our best. We will say that neither of the previous two games had DLC. We can also say that unlike other games out there, the title doesn’t offer you the chance to pay money for extra in-game currency. Trust us when we say that you wouldn’t need to do that anyway, given how much in-game currency the game sometimes provides you.

But the DLC question is curious because of the game’s ending. Again, we won’t spoil it, but we will say it has a definitive conclusion on the one hand, but it does leave it open for future stories if it follows a specific path. Whether gamers will want that path is up in the air right now. While gamers loved the title overall, you might have heard that the game’s ending has been dubbed “divisive” online. That divisiveness will definitely make it one to watch if they do give it DLC content.

Then again, if the team anticipated the divisiveness of the title, they could use the DLC to “counteract” it or even reveal that they had a plan for this the whole time. Only time will tell.

Platinum Games has not said anything about DLC content, so take this with a grain of salt until confirmation is had. For all we know, the ESRB made a small mistake with the line about purchases.

But if you haven’t gotten Bayonetta 3 yet, try it out. The title has positive reviews and features PlatinumGames giving their all for the third title. There’s tons of action, memorable characters, legendary boss fights, and more than a few jaw-dropping moments that you won’t see coming.

Source: ESRB