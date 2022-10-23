Fire Emblem Engage Shows Off Marth Conversation

Fans excited about the upcoming Fire Emblem Engage title have much to be grateful for. Mainly, the Nintendo of America Twitter handle, alongside various insider accounts, has been posting all sorts of teases, videos, and insights into the upcoming title. So far, we’ve seen multiple characters get fully revealed and detailed. Some of them have even had battle videos that show the game’s impressive animations. Just the other day, we looked at the home base for the main character of Alear, which looks to be a very expansive place. But today, we’ve got another little tease highlighting a key mechanic of the game and its lore.

As you know by now, the main hook of Fire Emblem Engage is that the characters can wear rings that summon past franchise heroes. They are known as “Emblems” in the title, and three of them have been confirmed for the game. The first of which is Marth, the first Lord of the series. He’s shown in the reveal trailer with Alear multiple times. But in the tease below, we see the two talking at the home base for the alliance. That alliance is trying to take down the returning Fell Dragon, and they’ll need the Emblems’ help to get the job done. But pay attention to what Marth says, as it is a crucial line of dialogue:

Here's a conversation between Emblem Marth and Alear. It seems like Marth was watching over Alear the entire time that they slept. #FireEmblem pic.twitter.com/A8UManPuBo — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 23, 2022

Marth makes it clear that he’s been watching over Alear while he slept. Alear was also brought back after a long slumber and must unite the continent against the Fell Dragon, or else all will be lost. But that raises the question of the “state” of the Emblems. Because if Marth has been watching over Alear all this time, that would mean he’s been around for 1000 years. So are these Emblems the spirits of those legendary heroes? If so, how did they get put into the rings for Alear and his friends to use? What other conversations will we have with them as time passes and we get more rings? The possibilities are certainly enticing.

Another thing of note is that this is the first time we hear Alear and Marth’s voices. The franchise has been utilizing full voice acting over the past few entries, so it’s good to see that Fire Emblem Engage will continue that trend. But, of course, that also means we’ll hear the voices of Celica, Sigurd, and all the other Emblems who show up in the game. Plus, the main cast of heroes and villains as well.

With more teases like this coming, fans will have a lot to enjoy and get excited about. Hopefully, a new trailer will arrive soon to unearth even more details about the game before its January release.

Source: Twitter