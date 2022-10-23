Retailers Are Still Selling Original Overwatch

It’s not been the easiest of weeks for Overwatch fans. First, they had to bid goodbye to the game and its servers to make way for the sequel. A sequel that many have bashed and has been plagued with issues from the get-go. Given all that has been said about the “unnecessary second game” and the problems it keeps having, you’d think there wasn’t anything else that could go wrong with the title. You’d be wrong. Very wrong. Because, as eagle-eyed fans have noted online, retailers are still selling physical copies of the original game. That means they’re either not paying attention or trying to scam people.

How so? When the original Overwatch servers shut down, they didn’t come back on. So everything was set back to zero for the sequel. That was one of the players’ many problems with the sequel, but we’ll get to that later. The point is, if you were to buy a copy of the OG game right now, it wouldn’t work. Or at least, it wouldn’t work the way you think.

You’d buy the game, which in this case is the physical copies for Xbox One and PS4, and then once you install it, it’ll take you over to the sequel. At first, that might not seem like a bad thing. Except, the sequel is free-to-play, so you’re paying almost $35, not including tax, to play a free game.

Some of you might say, “well, if you buy the right version, you’ll get skins that transfer over to the new game, right?” In theory, yes. However, multiple gamers have noted that the transfers between the two titles haven’t been smooth. Many people have lost their skins entirely due to a failed transfer.

Basically, you’d be paying just for the skins, and even with 15 of them, that’s a hefty price to pay for outfits you might get to use in the sequel.

That also shows that Activision-Blizzard isn’t paying attention and telling retailers to either take the game off the shelves or give a warning about the sequel. Given that the company isn’t the best at doing the right things, you can reasonably chalk this up to greed.

Case in point, despite Overwatch 2 being a free-to-play game, that “freeness” comes at a cost. At the start of the game, you only have a handle of characters and have to grind to get the rest. Unless you desire to get them all now, which you can do for a fee. When you add that to the DDoS Attacks that happened right at launch that caused queue lines to expand to tens of thousands, the “backward logic” behind specific character changes, etc., you can see why people are mad.

So mad are they that many players can’t help but proclaim they wish the original game was never shut down.

Source: Eurogamer