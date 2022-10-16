Famous Overwatch Player Calls Out Overwatch 2 in New Video

You’d think that with all our technology and the resources that AAA game developers often have, lousy video game launches wouldn’t happen anymore. At least when they happen, they could be fixed very quickly, and then we can all move on. Except, that doesn’t happen at all. For Cyberpunk 2077, they had such a disastrous launch that it took them two years and an epic anime for players to start jumping back into the title. Sure, they announced sequel plans recently, but it was touch and go. Now, Overwatch 2 is in the crosshairs of gamers due to its epic fail of a launch. Furthermore, some are making their feelings clearer than others.

When Overwatch 2 was announced, players were confused, especially when Blizzard revealed that it wouldn’t be a new game but more of an “upgrade” to the core content. Things got weirder when they announced the sweeping changes to the game from top to bottom. That included the 5v5 gameplay instead of the 6v6 gameplay everyone was used to. Or that the game would be changing many character abilities, attacks, and even their classes to an extent. Then there was how you needed to grind to get all the characters because it is a free-to-play title now, and more.

All of this was before the disastrous launch, which was immediately beset by a DDoS Attack that jammed the servers up on the release day. Queues for games were in the tens of thousands, and Blizzard even had to shut down the servers multiple times to try and fix things. Days later, things aren’t much better than they were before.

Enter YouTuber Videogamedunkey, one of the more famous personalities out there right now. He’s never afraid to go after something, or someone, that he finds is screwing up. In this case, that would be Blizzard with Overwatch 2. He was so angry with the state of the game that he called it the “most disappoint game of the year.” Considering we’ve had less-than-stellar releases this year, that’s a big diss.

While we won’t spoil all he says, we will state some of the overlying arguments to his claim. Such as how Blizzard’s changes hurt the title. Even stating that it wasn’t even a “1.5” version of the game, as many fans have been calling it. Instead, it’s a “0.3 version because they’re going backward!” Yep, that’s a burn.

He further noted how gamers already wish for the original game to be back because this title doesn’t add any new content to the overall package.

Dunkey also rightfully pointed out the controversy behind the phone number registration issue. Blizzard will keep trying to fix the game, but whether it ever gets to the level to please hardcore fans and casual fans alike remains to be seen.

Source: YouTube