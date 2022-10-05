Overwatch 2 Servers Still Struggling, Players React

When a new game arrives–especially one that’s part of a beloved franchise–players are anxious to dive in full force to discover everything it has to offer. That’s one of the major reasons why gamers hate Day One patches–they take away time from just playing the title. Another issue that can easily delay playing time is server issues. Games that require an online connection can’t function if the servers don’t cooperate. Thus, you can imagine the pain that Overwatch 2 players are feeling right now because the game has been up for a day, but the servers haven’t been fully functional at all. Problems have continued, and it’s unclear when things will finally clear up.

If not obvious, that isn’t good, especially since this is a significant title for Blizzard and the team was anxious to launch without a hitch. They even shut down the servers for the original title to make way for these new ones. They had the time to make sure they could handle things, and yet, on day one, they got overloaded.

To be fair to the dev team, this wasn’t entirely their fault. Not long after the servers went online, a DDoS Attack happened. That’s when someone intentionally overloads the servers by making too many requests from them. That resulted in massive queue lines up to the tens of thousands! While that does prove that Overwatch 2 was getting a lot of players’ attention on day one, it also adds to the issue that the servers weren’t up to snuff.

Blizzard did confirm the DDoS Attack themselves and said they were working on fixing it. However, it’s been a day since the launch, and the servers are still not fully functional, wait times are still very long, and gamers are getting antsy.

On social media, multiple people have called the game nothing more than a “Loading Simulator.”

Overwatch 2 has to be my new favorite loading simulator — AVA (@avasonn) October 5, 2022

Just as sad were gamers coming forward to say that they weren’t surprised by the server attack and that this is what they expect from gamers of this nature.

It’s honestly not surprising at all that Overwatch 2 was DDoS’d on launch day. I wish I could say I had faith in release days for online games to be anything less than tragic lol — Pokemon Trainer Sway (@Sway_XIII) October 5, 2022

Other feelings from posts ranged from anger…

Okay I like wasn’t too interested in getting into overwatch 2 but now that I can’t I’m actually very angry — BigSethTM (@BigSethTM) October 5, 2022

…to want to delete the game outright…

I’m convinced it is not possible to play Overwatch 2 might just delete it lmao @PlayOverwatch — Simoggz (@simoggz) October 5, 2022

…to call outs for the consoles that won’t even let them get close to playing the title.

20 hours later and i still can't log in on my main xbox account to play overwatch 2… pic.twitter.com/Djz8iXJzjP — Kaivory (@kaivory__) October 5, 2022

As you can see, this is not the ideal launch for a major title. Blizzard will likely fix this issue soon, but with every hour that passes and every queue line that continues to build, things will only get worse from the gamers’ perspective. Let’s hope that the game can overcome this sad release.

