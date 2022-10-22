Fire Emblem Engage Gives Brief Glimpse Of Main Base

If you’ve been paying attention to specific Twitter feeds, you’ll know that Fire Emblem Engage has been getting a lot of teases. The new title coming out next year will feature many departures from the previous titles. But it will also maintain many core elements that have made the turn-based RPG so much fun over the years. In the latest tease, we don’t get a look at the battlefield or how a character attacks. Instead, we looked at the place you’ll call “home” during the main campaign. It’s called Somniel, and it’s full of things for you to do.

The tease was brought up by Nintendo of America, who notes in the tweet below that you can do many things within Somniel. That includes shopping for items to use before going out onto the battlefield, talking with characters from past games via the Emblem rings, admiring the livestock, and more:

Take a quick look around Somniel, Alear's home base in #FireEmblem Engage! Here you can shop, interact with your Emblems, and so much more! pic.twitter.com/KubJe4TfBN — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 22, 2022

Those familiar with the series will note that this is Fire Emblem Engage’s version of Garreg Mach Monastery. In Fire Emblem Three Houses, the character of Byleth was allowed to roam around the monastery and talk with characters, train, have tea parties, and more. In addition, it allowed for a pleasant “interlude” between story chapters. While it’s doubtful that Somniel will be as large or grand as Garreg Mach, it’ll still be a place to check out, especially if it can help your characters grow in the game.

No doubt, one of the things that fans will want to take part in as much as possible is talking with the Emblems. With characters like Marth, Celica, Sigurd, and more available for chats, it’ll make for some fun interactions. Plus, as a previous tease showed, they apparently have a connection to the continent you’re on beyond the rings you wear to summon their power. That could mean we get more insight into the world through their eyes and learn more about its history. Of course, this is speculation, but it could happen.

We know that the Emblem rings will bless a character with boosted stats and abilities depending on who they wear. That was a crucial feature in the reveal trailer. Marth has been confirmed to give a character better evasion, while Celica improves a mage’s magical attacks. Sigurd is believed to help characters on horseback as he was a horse knight.

Other Emblems have been teased in the trailer and looks at the world. But how many are real, and when we’ll get them in the game, is yet to be revealed. Many are hoping that another trailer will come sooner rather than later so we can get more details.

No matter what, we know this game will come out for the Nintendo Switch on January 20th.

Source: Twitter