Fire Emblem Engage Gives First Look at New Realm

When Fire Emblem Engage was first announced at a Nintendo Direct last month, fans were curious. A different development team made the title–specifically Gust–but it had the look and feel of a mainline game. However, certain things stood out, including the animation style Gust is known for. Since that announcement trailer, all sorts of details have come out about the game. We’ve gotten looks at how the battle maps will look, some of the characters we’ll be playing, and even more insight into some of the unique mechanics of the game, like the rings. Now, we’ve got another tease, this time of the game’s world.

In this case, the tweet below reveals the world map for Fire Emblem Engage. The realm we’ll be in is called Elyos. It’s a realm with a Holy Land surrounded by four unique continents. That differentiation is essential for multiple reasons. Another important detail is that of the final line in the tweet.

The continent of Elyos, consisting of four countries and one holy land, is the setting of #FireEmblem Engage. The story seems like it will begin with the battle between its people and the Fell Dragon a thousand years ago… pic.twitter.com/8U9Z1xPmzg — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) October 10, 2022

It appears that, not unlike Fire Emblem: Three Houses, we won’t start in the present day, but in the past. We’ll see the events that lead to the modern day and when the player will control their avatar. That makes sense, as the reveal trailer noted that the player avatar has been in slumber like the Fell Dragon for some time. With the dark dragon’s return, he must unite the world to fight it off again.

Going back to the world map, one of the big reasons we felt the different continents were important was because of Fire Emblem games past. Most of the titles in the series feature the main characters and their allies traveling to other countries and even new continents to complete the main plot. Usually, the enemy is from another nation that tries to invade the ones the player characters protect. In this case, the main character might have to go to the other countries to convince them to rise together to help defeat the Fell Dragon like they did a thousand years ago.

Another thing that needs to be noted about the image in the tweet is the circle of past characters surrounding it. Fire Emblem Engage will feature a mechanic where players put special rings on their characters to summon “Emblems.” These Emblems are past characters like Marth, Micaiah, and Sigurd. In the image above, you see a circle of those Emblems, and you can see other characters like Roy, Corrin, Lyn, Leif, and others.

Another reason you might have to travel to the other lands is so that you can find all these Emblem rings and have all the support you need to defeat the Fell Dragon. We’ll find out when the game arrives in January.

Source: Twitter