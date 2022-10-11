Naruto Gets Nostalgic 20th Anniversary Poster

There are particular anime out in the world that have loyal fanbases and endearing legacies. Dragon Ball is an excellent example of this, as is One Piece. But another that has a strong legacy and importance in the genre is Naruto. The tale of the wannabe ninja may have started as something that rubbed people wrong because of its annoying protagonist, but it became something much more. The original anime had a run that featured some of the best battles in anime history, some of the best characters, and some of the best moments the genre has ever seen.

Not too long ago, the 20th anniversary of the franchise came around, and fans celebrated it by reliving some of its best moments. Then, not too long after that, the animation team behind the show posted clips of the OG anime recreated with modern anime drawing techniques. It was incredible to see, and fans have already started asking for more of that. But then, the 10th of October was Naruto’s birthday, and the official Twitter handle for the series posted a special piece of art to celebrate the life of its greatest hero.

As you can see, the poster features the knucklehead ninja in all his glory and the friends and family he’s made along the way. That includes his son Boruto, who has his show and adventures. Plus, he’s got his best friends Sakura and Sasuke, and even Kurama makes an appearance at the top of the poster. It is a celebration of the character and the many forms he’s taken over the years.

One may have suspected that when his main journey was over, and he became Hokage, he would’ve taken a backseat in the sequel series, but that wasn’t the case. While his son, Boruto, is the star of that show, Naruto hasn’t been sitting back. To prove this, one of the best fight scenes in both series happened in Boruto when Sasuke and Naruto teamed up to defeat a villain. The animation for the scene was so complex and grand that it took animators from multiple countries to come together to make it work. Fans loved it then, and they still love it now.

So what is the legacy of the Naruto anime? That is a bit complicated. Because not unlike shows such as Dragon Ball, the anime is known for its highs and lows. One of the most significant lows is the filler arcs fans still loathe, including ones that the studio knows have no real purpose. But on the other hand, the legacy also is how the show made good on its long-running storylines, brought epic characters to life, and entertained fans for two decades.

Source: Twitter