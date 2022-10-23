Valve Releases A New Steam Deck Update

It’s incredible when something comes around and changes the paradigm of an industry. While the Steam Deck may not have seemed to be that at first, it’s become clear that this is something gamers have needed for a while. It brings the mobility of something like the Nintendo Switch but has the power of a PC to run games from the Steam Library. It is a bit expensive, but if you want to play your PC games on the go, this is the device you need. Given its success, it’s not a surprise that Valve is determined to improve upon it software-wise. To that end, a new update has been released.

It’s nothing too dramatic, but it does have a few quality-of-life updates that users will enjoy. For example, one of the updated features is to be able to skip the intro animation. You know, the one that pops up when you turn the device on? Now you can skip it with a press of the B-button. Also, if you’ve been wondering what components make up your Steam Deck, you’ll now be able to find that in the Settings menu under “Systems.”

If you’re a fan of the “Games To Play Together” feature, you’ll like to know that Valve added support for it. Another fun one is that if you misspell something as you search your library or the Steam store, the system automatically corrects it. So you’ll have less frustration when you accidentally press a button too soon or too late.

An audio issue plagued many Steam Deck users, where the volume would play low despite being set high. That has been corrected and should no longer be an issue. The local area connection was another issue that the system had. They fixed it to be more “responsive” while also ensuring that the “Connecting To Steam” pop-up wouldn’t happen when you’re not connected to said network.

So as we said, it’s not the biggest of improvements. However, they’ll make the system more capable, compatible, and usable for its owners, and that’s the point. Valve knows they have a winner with the Deck and wants to keep people happy with it. Not to mention, they know that they’re going to make new iterations of it down the road, which means that the bugs they’re fixing now will be noted for whatever comes next.

Another thing that proves the system’s success is the variety of knockoffs and “replacements” that are being announced left and right. Multiple competitors are trying to steal Valve’s thunder with their own portable PC gaming systems. Whether they’re as successful as Valve’s product remains to be seen, especially since many of them aren’t as well-built or as powerful as Valve’s.

Source: ComicBook.com