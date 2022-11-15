Gungrave G.O.R.E. Receives Action-Packed Developer Gameplay Footage

Gungrave is a franchise that has been around for quite a while now. After initially launching in 2002 on the PlayStation 2, we’re finally getting the third mainline installment for the Gungrave series this year. Fortunately, it looks like it’s just as action-packed as the previous video game installments. So if you’re in the market for a new third-person shooter game, then this might be the title for you. Today, the development team behind the upcoming Gungrave G.O.R.E. has unveiled a new gameplay video showcasing a series of attacks and moves that players will have at their disposal.

If you haven’t played previous Gungrave games, it’s a title experience much like Devil May Cry. Players can expect a very fast-paced action game as you take the role of an anti-hero. Within the video game’s narrative, players take the role of Gungrave, a skilled member of a mafia that acts as a sweeper. However, Gungrave met his untimely demise when his friend, Harry McDowell, executed him. After miraculously being resurrected, Gungrave has a new goal. Our protagonist has vowed to take out every criminal organization connected to SEED, a drug that can destroy a soul.

Players will be using Gungrave’s trusty sidearms to take out the flood of enemies that pop up along the way in the new upcoming title. As you can see in the video we have embedded above, players can make quick work against enemies in a plethora of unique moves. You’ll not only have your firearms to eliminate targets but we’re also given a few other useful gadgets within Gungrave’s arsenal. For instance, with this installment, players will have a grapple system that allows our protagonist to zip across the map away from danger or even pull an enemy in to use as a makeshift shield.

We are also given some insight into how the development team made some necessary changes to keep Gungrave G.O.R.E. modern compared to past installments. An example of this is to separate the camera system from where Gungrave is positioned in the game. Now players can view their surroundings at any given moment rather than having the sides of Gungrave being blocked off.

For now, you can check out the gameplay footage with developer commentary in the video embedded above. Meanwhile, those who are interested in picking Gungrave G.O.R.E. up can do so on November 22, 2022, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.

Source