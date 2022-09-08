Gungrave G.O.R.E Confirmed For Day One Xbox Game Pass Launch

Good news for Gungrave fans, especially those with an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Developers Studio Iggymob and publisher Prime Matter have now confirmed that Gungrave G.O.R.E will launch on day one on Xbox Game Pass. The confirmation comes after earlier speculation that the stylish action shooter would be heading to the Xbox subscription service. Players will be able to get stuck into the gory bullet-filled ballet of action on November 22.

The news comes after earlier reports of the game’s potential launch on Xbox Game Pass were circulating on Twitter. Xbox had kind of given the game away early thanks to a number of Game Pass marketing emails in Europe. These emails had listed Gungrave G.O.R.E as being one of the service’s upcoming games, but until now, there hadn’t been any kind of official confirmation.

Speaking in a new post on Xbox Wire, Studio Iggymob’s Business Development Manager Bobby Jung-Woo Park made the announcement of the game’s launch on Xbox Game Pass. Having just returned from Gamescom, he spoke of his team’s excitement ahead of the launch of Gungrave G.O.R.E. The game itself was, according to Park, met with an energetic and enthusiastic response from fans who got to play it during the Gamescom event. The post also gave players an engaging look at Gungrave G.O.R.E‘s titular hero Grave, the “legendary antihero badass gunslinger” character at the heart of the action. Check out the “Bullets Beauty Badass” trailer right here to check out Grave in all his blood-soaked glory.

The premise of the action in Gungrave G.O.R.E will centre on a “story of vengeance, love and loyalty,” and promises to take players on a high-octane journey as the coffin-wielding Grave. Players will also get to know his fellow team members Bunji, Dr Aso, and Mika, although it’s not known yet whether they will be playable characters or not.

Studio Iggymob will be heading off to Tokyo Games Show next, which gets underway on September 15. It’s expected that further information on the gameplay, combat and storyline in Gungrave G.O.R.E will be showcased during the upcoming event in Tokyo. The game will be available to players on Xbox consoles, PC and via cloud gaming as part of their Xbox Game Pass subscription. However, Gungrave G.O.R.E is also set to release on PS5, PS4 and PC.

Fans of the original Gungrave franchise from way back in 2004 are bound to be happy with this news. The game promises to combine the best of “Eastern and Western game design” in this new iteration of Grave’s story. So, fans should strap in for plenty of destruction, gunslinging and martial arts-inspired gameplay.

Gungrave G.O.R.E will release on November 22 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. It’ll also be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass.

