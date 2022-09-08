Steelrising Launches Today, Get Ready For Revolution

Those who’ve been waiting to get their hands on the mechanically gorgeous-looking ARPG Steelrising can do so today. The French Revolution-era soulslike action title is available now for players on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

To mark the launch of the highly anticipated game, publisher Nacon has released a new launch trailer showcasing the intense combat and exciting storyline players can expect from Steelrising. The action takes place in an alternative version of historical Paris, during a French Revolution that’s about as far removed from our own history as you can get. With legions of mechanical soldiers at the bidding of the maniacal King Louis XVI, the city is gripped with fear. Check out some of the action in the latest launch trailer right here, if you’re on the fence about whether or not this game’s for you.

As the game’s mechanical protagonist Aegis, the Queen’s bodyguard and engineering marvel, players will need to work to the best of their skills and abilities if they’re to protect their ruler and save the remnants of Paris from the King’s armies. In a city under siege from deadly machines, this is a Revolution that players should enjoy taking charge of. Steelrising‘s combat and a breakdown of its main character were detailed in a bit more depth ahead of the game’s official release. Needless to say, it’s probably been one of the most looked-forward-to games of the year so far.

As previously reported, the majority of the action in Steelrising has a distinctly soulslike feel to it. In this regard, it ties in nicely with the current popularity of soulslike games such as Elden Ring and Thymesia. However, Steelrising is a tad revolutionary in its own right, thanks in no small part to the inclusion of an Assist Mode. This gameplay mode basically allows players to enjoy an Easy Mode of combat, which developers Spiders and publisher Nacon describe as “a tool created to give players control over several parameters and allow them to defeat a frustrating enemy.”

While it is definitely a positive thing to add something like this into a game with such challenging combat, there are a few caveats when it comes to enabling it. The developers explain that by turning on Assist Mode, players will not have access to certain achievements related to the game’s difficulty without changing the story. However, it can be turned on and off at any point, so it may come in handy if you’re having trouble clearing a certain boss, or if you’re not really bothered about achievements as a general rule.

The game is so far getting a generally positive reception amongst review outlets, so it’ll be interesting to see what players themselves have to say about the title’s epic battles, customisable gameplay styles and mechanised action. Not to mention its challenging level of combat.

Steelrising is available on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 now. It’ll be available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store later today.

Source