Fans Are Wondering If Pokemon Legends Arceus Should’ve Been Solo Poke-Release In 2022

When Pokemon Legends Arceus was first revealed, no one knew what to make of it. There hadn’t been a mainline title of that naming before. But, as we discovered, it would serve as a kind of “prequel” adventure to Gen 4. We’d go to the region known as Hisui, which would later be called Sinnoh, and trainers would be tasked by Arceus himself to collect one of every Pokemon in the region. That was just the start of the changes that the title made. The game embraced a semi-open-world feel to give players a glimpse of what it would be like to live in a world filled with Pokemon.

The capture and battle mechanics of the game were different too. First, you could catch Pokemon easily without battling them. Then, in battles, you could tailor your techniques to be more about speed or power to get the job done. There were new Pokemon evolutions within the Hisui region. We met the Elder Pokemon that guarded over parts of the land and met many characters that would shape the area to come.

The game was well-received and sold incredibly well on the Switch. Then, less than a month later, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were announced, and the hype for Gen 9 began. Fast forward to now, the reviews of Gen 9 have arrived, and they don’t paint the titles in the best of lights. Mainly, the game is great, but performance issues hinder it from being spectacular.

As a result of this, some trainers out there are saying that Pokemon Legends Arceus should’ve been the only Poke-title released this year:

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet reviews are pretty much what I'd expected them to be; Fun game with cool ideas brought down by performance issues and bugs.



Tbh I wish these games would've gotten more development time, especially with Legends Arceus having released earlier this year pic.twitter.com/4hdPMkmEOn — NinjaristicNinja (@Ninjaristic_) November 17, 2022

Unpopular opinion :



Pokémon Legends Arceus should be the only mainline Pokémon game we get this year



Pokémon scarlet and Violet should be next year (delay basically) — SH | #SonicFrontiers | B'day TODAY 😘🎉🥳 (@SonicHacki) November 17, 2022

That second tweet was made before the embargo was lifted, showing that fans of the franchise already had this notion in mind.

Thats actually quite disappointing with how praised Legends Arceus was https://t.co/8INz6AqOIF — Cynical Pole (@CynicalPole) November 17, 2022

The reviews are making fans wonder about the timing of releasing two mainline titles within the series within a single year of one another. It’s true that the games play differently and are in two different regions, but it is a fair argument.

It also should be noted that while Pokemon Legends Arceus was liked by critics and loved by gamers, it was noted many times as having its own faults. It had fewer performance issues and graphics that only some were thrilled about.

Looking at some of the reviews, those issues persist, and you have to wonder why The Pokemon Company didn’t spend the extra time to finesse the game more so that it would be as perfect as possible at launch.

Source: Twitter