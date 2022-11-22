Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Evolve Gimmighoul Into Gholdengo | Gimmighoul Coins Locations Guide

Gimmighoul is a Ghost-Type treasure Pokemon with a very strange evolution method — it needs more coins. It needs more than just a regular bounty. To evolve Gimmighoul, you’ll need to collect the maximum amount of Gimmighoul Coins possible. You have to collect x999 Gimmighoul Coins. It sounds like an insane task, especially if you’ve found the rare Gimmighoul Coin carrying critter near signs that drop between 1-10 coins. There is an easier way, and we’re going to explain how to pull it off.

Even finding a Gimmighoul to catch can be a challenge if you aren’t looking in their very specific lairs. Gimmighouls will only spawn in random ruins or on Watchtowers. Those are the only Gimmighoul spawn area. They always appear in treasure chest form, and you’ll have to interact to trigger the battle. Catching a Gimmighoul is just the beginning. Evolving it into a gleaming gold Gholdengo is the real adventure.

How To Evolve Gimmighoul Into Gholdengo | Evolution Guide

Gimmighoul is a unique treasure chest Pokemon. It is disguised as a red treasure chest and will attack when you attempt to open it. To catch a Gimmighoul, you’ll need to climb any of the stone watch towers in Paldea — there is always one Gimmighoul at the top. By travelling to late-game areas, you can catch a Level 50 Gimmighoul.

How To Catch Gimmighoul : Located on any Watchtower . These are tall stone structures you can climb. They can be surprisingly well hidden. Each tower has a Gimmighoul at the top. Defeating a Gimmighoul will drop 50/60 Gimmighoul Coins .

Even after capturing a Gimmighoul, you will collect x50 coins. Instead of hunting for single Gimmighoul Coins, we want to hunt down the chests. Chests will always appear on the Watchtower roof — make sure to check all of the towers you’ve found. Towers double as fast-travel points, so if you’ve found one and skipped searching the roof, double-check to collect your lost coins.

NOTE: Before hunting for Watchtowers, you’ll want to defeat four Titan Pokemon and upgrade your mount — if you have glide and the high jump you’ll be able to explore the full map and reach the following towers. There may be more towers, but we were able to upgrade with the following locations.

Gimmighoul Chest Locations – Watchtowers : Check the following watchtower locations and check the gallery to see where each watchtower is located. South Province (Area Four) Watchtower South Province (Area Two) Watchtower Leaking Tower of Paldea West Province (Area One) Watchtower Asado Desert Watchtower Porto Marinada Watchtower South Province (Area Three) Watchtower South Province (Area Five) Watchtower East Province (Area One) Watchtower East Province (Area Three) Watchtower Casseroya Watchtower No. 1 Casseroya Watchtower No. 2 Casseroya Watchtower No. 3 Glaseado Mountain Watchtower North Province (Area One) Watchtower

Those 15 towers will net you at least 750~ Gimmighoul Coins. Getting the last 250 isn’t as hard as it might look — there are more watchtowers to find if you delve deeper into the game, and you can find more chests.

More Gimmighoul Chest Locations: Chests may also appear in Ruins. Ruins are small areas with old stone buildings and walls. Chests will often spawn at these locations. While we can’t confirm they’ll always spawn, you can check the following locations in the gallery above.

You can even spot Watchtowers and Ruins on your map. Ruins are small clusters of buildings — look for dark brown spots with random spots and 90-angle turns. Watchtowers are harder to spot. They’re a dark brown circle. You can easily confuse a watchtower for a large rock.

Go to all the locations shown here, and you’ll finally unlock Gholdengo — a pure gold Pokemon. You’ll need to level up once you acquire x999 Gimmighoul Coins to trigger the evolution.

And that covers one of the most difficult evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.