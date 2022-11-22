Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0- How to Exfil in DMZ

DMZ is a new mode in Warzone 2.0 that sees players diving into Al Mazrah and looting, fighting, and completing challenges with the cost of failure being the lost of everything on their person. Similar to other extraction games like Escape from Tarkov and Hunt: Showdown, to keep hold of everything you find the Zone, you will need to safely exfil from the map, though some new players might want to know how to do that before putting their equipment at risk. This guide will explain how to exfil in the new DMZ mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

How to Exfil from the DMZ

Every game of DMZ will have three locations marked as Extraction points with these locations being randomized every match. These locations are marked on your map by a small blue person running through a door. Once at a location, you will need to call in a helicopter and hold the area until it arrives. You will then have 40 seconds to board and fly out of the area.

While these are the three official Exfil points, there is also a way to get a fourth Extraction point. This is done by taking part in the Hostage Rescue Contract. This Contract, signified by a pair of handcuffs on the Contract phone, tasks you with rescuing an NPC, at which point a helicopter will arrive to take the NPC away. You can remain on the helicopter with the Hostage to use that helicopter as a free exfil. This is a great option for players that might be worried about other players camping an extraction or if an official Extraction point is in a heavily contested area.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.

