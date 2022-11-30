Hulk To Be Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ Final Playable Character

The excitement is really starting to build ahead of the upcoming release of Marvel’s Midnight Suns. If the early reviews of the game are anything to go by, players will be in for a surprise end-of-year treat. With the strategic superhero title only days away from its global launch, developer Firaxis Games has revealed an exciting last-minute addition to the playable character roster.

Bulking up the already impressive list of playable heroes in Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be none other than The Hulk. However, players won’t be able to get their hands on him straight away. Instead, he’ll be obtainable towards the end of the main game’s story campaign. The character’s inclusion in Marvel’s Midnight Suns was revealed during a recent live stream from Firaxis Games.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns‘ creative director Jake Solomon, associate producer Michael Kotey and lead designer Joe Weinhoffer joined in on the broadcast to showcase more of what players can expect to see from the game overall. You can check out the live stream action right here if you want to get a head start on all of the characters, gameplay and special surprises heading into the title this coming Friday.

The broadcast also featured an exciting new cinematic trailer for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, which showcases one of the epic battles between Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, The Hunter and Lilith, Mother of Demons. Adding to this was the big reveal of The Hulk, who will use Rage as a core resource and be a tank character, as you might expect. Whenever he takes any form of damage, his Rage level will gradually build up until maxed out. At this point, all of The Hulk’s abilities will get an immense damage boost, making him a pretty formidable adversary in battle. Some of these skills are shown off in actual gameplay footage, which gives players a first look at how Marvel’s Midnight Suns tactical turn-based battle format will actually work.

In addition, the developers gave some more information on the game’s New Game+ setting. Players will be able to start a New Game + run through with friendship levels intact, however, character levels will be reset. This means you’ll be able to start over with The Hulk in your roster from level 1.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will launch on December 2, so there’s not much longer to wait if you’ve been eager to get in on the hero-based action. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC.

