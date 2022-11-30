Final Fantasy XVI Highlight To Be Showcased At The Game Awards?

The Game Awards has been going strong since its launch in 2014. Fans and industry veterans gather at the awards ceremony to honor various accomplishments in the video game industry. So we’re thrilled to see just what developers and games come out on top this year. However, outside of the different awards and highlights from the games already released, we should also see some new video game announcements or trailers. One of those presentations could be based on Final Fantasy XVI.

We’re still itching to get more information on Final Fantasy XVI. The details are slim right now, but that might be changing this coming month. Geoff Keighley, the host of The Game Awards, has taken to Twitter and alerted followers of another special guest coming to the ceremony. The host unveiled that during The Game Awards, we will see a special live presentation from Naoki Yoshida, the producer of Final Fantasy XVI. Of course, we don’t know just what exactly the individual will highlight, but fans are eager to sit in at the event.

Next Thursday, #TheGameAwards is humbled to welcome Naoki Yoshida, producer of @finalfantasyxvi, to the show for a very special live presentation!



Watch the free global livestream at https://t.co/u70K4kSdGZ starting at 7:30p ET/4:30p PT pic.twitter.com/Gc6Ix4BADF — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 30, 2022

Fans are hopeful that we’ll get a specific release date and some gameplay footage. If you don’t recall, right now, the game is only slated to launch in 2023, so we still don’t have a specific release date just yet. But again, that might change this coming week when we gather online and watch the official stream for The Game Awards 2022. Fortunately, this stream is easy to catch online too.

While The Game Awards were initially featured on television as the Spike Video Game Awards, viewers can attend online and watch a stream of the event. This event is set to kick off at 7:30 pm ET on December 8, 2022. You can view the stream right on the official website for The Game Awards.

Again, we’re bound to see several new game announcements or trailers released for the public, but there are several award categories with game and developer nominees featured. Included is the Game of the Year award with nominees, including the likes of A Plague Tale: Requiem, Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, and Horizon Forbidden west. There’s even a category for the best adaptation from a video game with shows along with movies like Arcane: League of Legends, The Cuphead Show!, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Uncharted, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners are battling it out. We’ll get to see just which games and studios manage to come out on top throughout the event stream showcase.

