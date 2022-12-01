Portal Writer Says They “Have A Starting Point” For Portal 3

Fans of the Portal series have the begging for a sequel to Portal 2 for well over a decade now. In fairness, it’s fair to say that fans of almost every Valve title have been begging for the third entry in their respective series for a similar amount of time. Why wouldn’t they? Valve is heralded as the creator of some of the greatest videogames ever made. Team Fortress 2, Half-Life, Left 4 Dead, and of course, Portal.

Portal fans were able to revisit the world of Portal for a brief moment with the release of Aperture Desk Job which really sold itself as a tech demo for Valve’s Steam Deck. A recent YouTube video from DidYouKnowGaming delved a little deeper into the creatives behind the Portal series. Most notably the topic of Portal 3 came up.

Speaking in the video, Jay Pinkerton and Erik Wolpaw, the creatives mostly known for their work on the scripts of Portal 2 noted the unfortunate nature of Valve’s lack of third entries:

“I don’t know, it’s almost like the numbering system works against us,” said Wolpaw. “Because we made Half-Life 2, then sorta made a 3, but it was an episode, so maybe that was just the luck of the draw. I don’t know, it’s almost like the numbering system works against us,” Wolpaw continued. “Because we made Half-Life 2, then sorta made a 3, but it was an episode, so maybe that was just the luck of the draw.”

Wolpaw was quick to note that it’s just a coincidence on Valve’s part however as they tend to get “sucked into other stuff.” He says “Someday hopefully there will be a 3 of something.” When speaking about the possibility of a Portal 3 Wolpaw says “Yeah Jay and I have an idea that we think is pretty awesome for what would happen, generally speaking. We don’t have a script or any details worked out, but we have sort of a starting point that we like a ton.”

Woplaw notes that the idea of a third entry in the series has been brought up to Valve before and received positive feedback. However, he did say “us having that idea versus actually committing to making a game is a way different thing.” He concluded the point by saying “It’s not unknown, but there’s no formal pitch process at Valve either. It’s always kind of a, you know, a grassroots campaign I guess.”

A return to the Portal universe would certainly be welcomed by fans and quite possibly after this interview that might be something Valve would be willing to allocate resources to. We’ll have to wait and see.

Source: DidYouKnowGaming?