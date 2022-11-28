Fire Emblem Engage Reveals Mysterious Character In Ivy

One of the best parts about the Fire Emblem franchise is the characters we meet along the way. Whether they are heroes, villains, neutral parties, gods, or something in between, the franchise has a great way of bringing together an assortment of unique personalities for gamers to have fun with. Mixing and matching the characters to make your ideal party is something many look forward to, and they’ll look forward to it again with the upcoming Fire Emblem Engage. The 2023 title has been getting a slew of character reveals over the past several weeks, and the newest introduction is sure to turn heads.

Why is that? Simply put, we meet a new character in Ivy, and not only does her backstory make you wonder whose side she’s on, but her appearance coincides with recent “attributes” the characters have taken over recent years.

Ivy is a princess for the Kingdom of Elusia, its first princess, in fact. As you’ll see in the video below, she makes quite an entrance, and while we haven’t heard her speak in English yet, we know a little about her. For example, we know she’s searching for the Emblem Rings, a focal point for the game’s plot. However, the reason she wants them is unclear, for now, at least.

In terms of how she handles herself in battle, Ivy is a “Wing Tamer.” The class rides a wyvern and can use tomes or staves depending on their desires. We see that in full effect in the video below:

Another piece of information we got was about the kingdom that Ivy resides in. Elusia is headed up by Hyacinth the Sage King. At first, that sounds like a great person to run a country, but there’s a catch. The nation worships the Fell Dragon, the game’s antagonist. What’s more, shady things have been happening within the nation over the years, including fighting with other countries to get the Emblem Rings for themselves.

If the recent story trailer for Fire Emblem Engage is to be taken at face value, then Ivy and her family will be antagonists for the main character, Alear. But we also see her in action in the trailer above, so what’s the deal?

The franchise lets you control villains if you meet certain requirements, so perhaps they’re showing that off. All will be revealed when the game releases on January 20th.

Source: YouTube