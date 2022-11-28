Red Dead Redemption 2 Hits Massive Milestone For Steam Concurrent Players

When it comes to Red Dead Redemption 2, it’s clear that this game has a massive following. Of course, the title came out a few years ago at this point, but still, there is a ton of love for the video game today. In fact, there is so much praise for this title that newcomers are still taking on the journey for the first time. Today, we’re learning that the game recently hit a new all-time high for concurrent players on Steam. Perhaps this will be enough to warrant Rockstar Games to go back and touch on this installment once again.

We’re coming off a big shopping holiday. With Black Friday, there were a ton of consumers going out and picking up some goods at steeply discounted prices. Of course, included within the mix were video games. While not explicitly stated as Black Friday, Steam is featuring their Autumn Sale, which ran through Black Friday, and it’s currently still running today. That might have sparked quite a few consumers to finally pick up Rockstar Games Red Dead Redemption 2 now that it’s available for a more considerable discounted price. What came as a surprise, though, is the number of players going through the game.

According to SteamDB, it seems that this past weekend, we had 66,492 players going through Red Dead Redemption 2. That’s a massive number and tops the number of players who started their outlaw journey when the title initially launched into the marketplace for PC in November of 2019. Regardless, since the game launched, there hasn’t been much content released for the video game by the development team. Instead, most of the interest and efforts seemed to remain on their previously big hit game release, Grand Theft Auto V.

That, of course, has Red Dead Redemption 2 fans disappointed. There’s even been some anticipation of Rockstar Games announcing a proper port release of Red Dead Redemption 2 on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 platforms. Red Dead Redemption 2 is already a beautiful game, so we can’t imagine just how the developers could further enhance the game to make use of their hardware. Unfortunately, that has yet to happen, and we’re uncertain if it ever will. If you didn’t already pick up Red Dead Redemption 2 on Steam, the game is still available at a discount with the Autumn Sale, which will run until November 29.

