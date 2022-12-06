The Callisto Protocol: How to Get the Implant Bios in Chapter 5

This is my fault. I thought to myself, "Well, at least I'm not freezing to death." Next thing you know...

The good news is that your inventory problems are over. The bad news is everything else: even with your fancy new environment suit, you’re trapped outdoors on a frozen hell-moon, surrounded by people who are either dead, or not as dead as you’d prefer.

Here’s how to get all the CORE implants and audio logs in “Lost,” Chapter 5 of The Callisto Protocol.

The Callisto Protocol, Chapter 5: All Audio Logs/Implant Bios

One handy tip for working your way through this stage: not all of the frozen corpses you run into are actually corpses. If you don’t want to waste ammo on a quick double-tap, you can use your GRP on a possible biophage. If you actually grab it, it was waiting to ambush you, and now you can go ahead and throw it at something sharp for the easy kill.

Miranda Kristofich #1: Terraforming

When you first have the chance to get into shelter, you’ll be at a building labeled C2 Surface Exploration. Before you go inside, however, go past the open door to C2, to the left.

This leads you to a collapsed storeroom. The only thing you’ll find here is Kristofich’s log, which is on the shelves to the left.

Richard Cids

This is mandatory to progress with the chapter. After you win through the ambush in the courtyard, you’ll need to find Cids’s corpse to call the elevator. If you backtrack to the far corner of the courtyard, one of the doors will burst open and one last biophage will rush you.

Deal with it and you’ll find Cids on the floor of the room it was in. He’s also got a couple of ammo drops and a health injector, so it’d be worth the trip regardless.

Lt. Devon Wayne #1: Close the Gate

Again, you need to find Wayne’s implant before you can move on. Fortunately, he’s right out in the open in the first garage’s control room.

OFC. Aaron Taycho

This is the guard who’s somehow ended up wedged into the second garage’s generator. You have to “free” Taycho—read: grind him up the rest of the way—to reactivate the power, so again, you can’t leave this chapter without touching base with him.

Max Barrow #1: Max’s Concern

Upon your return to Jacob’s ship, you’ll find someone’s opened the door to Max’s bunk, which is right next door to Jacob’s. Grab the audio log off the table, and try not to look at the drawings on the wall.

Sgt. Scott Dvitny #1: Eradication

After you pass through the crash site, Dani automatically drives you to another vehicle bay. In the first big room, before you follow her, check out the back of the parked snowcat by the stairs. The dead guy inside it has an implant you can swipe.

Dr. Caitlyn Mahler #4: Shipments

When Dani suggests that you take a look around while she hacks the elevator, check out the balcony that overlooks the area. There’s some salable contraband on top of it, and one of Mahler’s audio logs has been left on a crate near its stairs.