The Callisto Protocol: How to Get the Implant Bios in Chapter 4

The downside to a massive off-planet colony is that it has to have an equally massive method to deal with all the biowaste it generates, and that’s what you get to explore in Chapter 4 of The Callisto Protocol. Jacob’s path out of Black Iron will take him underneath it, through its water treatment plant, and through a few parts of the complex that can only be improved by the biophage.

Here’s where to find the audio logs and CORE implants throughout “Habitat,” the fourth chapter of The Callisto Protocol.

A lot of the early promotional footage from TCP was from “Habitat,” so you may see a few familiar locations as you work your way through the level. It’s a straightforward monster smash for the most part, although it does include a sequence that’s nearly guaranteed to kill you the first couple of times you run through it.

OFC. Bruno Vorenus #1: Crosswired

A short distance into the chapter, you’ll enter a room where you must find two fuses in order to reactivate power. Bruno’s corpse, and its CORE implant, is on the floor near this room’s exit door.

It’s not exactly hidden, but Bruno died right on top of one of the hatches that the monsters in here will use to disappear/reappear. On both my runs through the chapter, I’ve managed to accidentally kill a biophage right on top of Bruno, which can make it difficult to spot his body.

OFC. James Reese #1: Suicide Guard

You have to grab Reese’s implant in order to get through the chapter. It’s in Utility F265, which is found in the hallway right off the water control room. While it’s initially locked down, you can reach Utility F265 through a makeshift crawlspace in the lounge next door.

This also leads to the encounter that introduces biophages’ mutation ability, so go into this one prepared.

Dr. Jae Moon-Bell #1: Cocoons

When you first arrive at the door to the water control room, follow the hallway to its end to find an optional area. Here, you’ll need to grab the fuse out of your entrance gate to activate the door to a decontamination chamber.

Once it’s cycled, loot all the lockers and go through the plastic flaps to find an isolated laboratory. There’s a dead doctor in one of the examination rooms near the decontamination suite, and you can find this audio log on the floor near his body.

OFC. James Reese #2: Security

In the oxygen processing control room, go left to reach Botanical Recycling 02. This area is largely empty, but there’s a chest of resources at its far end in a maintenance room.

Across from that chest, go through the crawlspace to find a couple of dead guards and this audio log.

Sgt. Bill Pekelo

This is the dead guy who’s inside the shut glass compartment in the oxygen processing office. As such, Pekelo’s CORE implant is mandatory for progress.

To reach him, go through Oxygen Processing 02 and use the dumpster in the access tunnel to reach the open air vent. The mist makes it difficult to see what you’re doing, but you don’t have to clear it if you don’t feel up for dealing with the obvious ambush in the back office. From the air vent, drop down to the compartment with Pekelo’s corpse.

OFC. Kyle Serra #1: Evacuation

Upon entering the utility building, don’t use the hatch just yet. Instead, turn left from the audience and use your shiv on the door.

This opens the way to the Tram Depot Entrance, which is locked down and infested with biophages. It’s not an easy fight if you’re undersupplied following the run here from Oxygen Processing. If you can take out the 3 biophages in here, however, there’s an audio log to be found at the far end of the hall.