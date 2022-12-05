EA Will Be Shutting Online Services For Three More Games In 2023

Not every game is going to have lengthy online support. We see games all the time lose their services online. Companies can’t keep the servers going forever, and they need to make room for newer video game releases. Still, seeing these titles get killed off is never fun for the games you enjoy playing the most. Today, we’re finding out about three more video game titles that will be killed off in terms of their online service support early next year.

The three video game titles with online support days numbered are three Medal of Honor games. That title franchise might not ring much of a bell for some of you. It’s a franchise that hasn’t been well received lately and has been dormant for the past several years. Regardless, your time is coming to an end for those who enjoyed the past few Medal of Honor games and stuck online to play matches. Medal of Honor, Medal of Honor: Airborne, and Medal of Honor: Warfighter are all coming to a close in February of this coming year.

Those three games are definitely older now. They were released back on the PC, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3 platforms. But EA has taken to their website and alerted fans that those three titles will suddenly shut down on February 16, 2023. That’s early next year, and the IP has been looking grim. EA has to make some big changes if they want to compete against the likes of Call of Duty. While Call of Duty has thrived, we can’t say the same for EA’s Medal of Honor and Battlefield franchises.

Recently, the developers from Battlefield’s latest installment, Battlefield 2042, have found that the game reached a level where the developers are more satisfied with the gameplay experience. In fact, they also unveiled a season five is coming in 2023, which would spark the second year of Battlefield 2042. The developer hopes players will give this game another chance after its rocky launch. Meanwhile, the Medal of Honor franchise hasn’t seen a new mainline release since 2012’s Medal of Honor: Warfighter. Although it’s worth pointing out that we did receive a VR title in 2020 called Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond.

It should be interesting to see as we move into 2023 and the possibility of Call of Duty becoming a Microsoft exclusive down the road if Medal of Honor gets a reboot, but only time will tell for now. If you want a rundown of what games EA will be shutting down in the future, then you can monitor their website page right here.

