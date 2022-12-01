Battlefield 2042 Confirmed To Receive A Season 5 In 2023

The release of Battlefield 2042 has been rocky. There was plenty of criticism from fans who dived into the game at launch. With the series of technical issues and bugs, it wasn’t long before developers had to jump back into development and push out patches. However, if you thought Battlefield 2042 would be a game that would see a quick dropoff from developers, you’d be wrong. It looks like the development team will press forward and deliver more content for this title throughout the upcoming year.

Fans have been enjoying the third season, and we know that developers DICE planned a fourth season. But today, we’re discovering that the developers will also bring out the fifth season. DICE took to the EA website and updated fans on what the future of Battlefield 2042 will bring in 2023. Starting things off, we’ll receive season 4, which will end the first year of Battlefield 2042. With it will come a new specialist, a battle pass, gear, and a map. But it’s worth noting that this will be the final season to deliver a specialist.

Going forward, the specialists will return to a class system where they will have defined roles and sets of equipment they can use. It would also make it to where there is a total of fourteen specialists to pick through. We’re also going to see more maps reworked and brought back into the game, which should make gameplay on these previously released maps feel fresh. However, as mentioned, there will be another season that DICE is rolling out into the game after the release of season 4.

Unfortunately, we don’t have much information about what exactly season 5 will bring. We’re still waiting on season 4’s release, after all. But we do know that this particular season won’t feature a new specialist. The folks over at DICE stated that season 5 would feature the same kind of content we’re used to seeing with the previous seasons here. So while we don’t get a new specialist, we will receive a new map, gear, and a battle pass. More information about what season 5 will deliver and potentially another season tease after that will come once we get season 4 sometime early in 2023.

DICE closed out the blog post by stating that there is a mixture of veteran developers and newcomers working on Battlefield 2042. The game is also said to set up the future of the franchise. Meanwhile, they will continue to listen to the community feedback and bring out the content or adjustments to ensure the Battlefield experience continues to thrive.

Source