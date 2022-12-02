Battlefield 2042 Developers Are Satisfied With The Game Now

We’ve seen several games released into the marketplace that obviously needed more development time. It doesn’t take very long at all before players take to the internet and shred a game to pieces. While you’ll have the occasional troll in the mix, most will highlight poor performance areas and a lack of innovation. Especially if the game fails to deliver what developers market. But that doesn’t mean that these games are dead in the water. There are several occasions where development studios have gone back and turned the reception around. One game in which developers hope players will give a second chance is Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 2042 launched and with it came a slew of negative comments from players online. Feedback was rough, and it left the developers having to push back content like the first season. However, instead of delivering new content, there was a focus on fixing the problems players were having. Now that we’re on the official season 3 of Battlefield 2042, the development team is feeling good about where they are currently at in this game. PC Gamer managed to speak with a few members behind the Battlefield 2042 video game project, and it seems that the studio has reached a point where they are more satisfied with the current build of this game, along with hoping players will look past the rough launch to try the game.

Ryan McArthur, the senior producer behind Battlefield 2042, stated to PC Gamer that the development team had gotten the game to the quality at a place where they want more players to try it out. However, they are still working to ensure this game continues to get better from a live service perspective. More content is coming out, and the team has more than a handful of critical feedback to see what players want from this Battlefield experience. You can still venture online and see negative feedback from the title today.

We’ve got the game and the quality to a place where the team wants to bring more players in. And we weren’t there early on. We didn’t believe it was fair to bring new players into a game where the experience didn’t live up to what it was intended to be. So: We’re there. I think that’s a good point for us.

Fortunately, for those who are giving the game a second chance or its first shot now, the studio is still pressing forward. While we have just received the third season of this game, we know that more seasons are inbound. The fourth season was confirmed to wrap up the first year of Battlefield 2042. Although, we recently reported the announcement of a fifth season that will follow shortly after in 2023, which would mark the start of the game’s second year. Players can currently pick the game up now for the PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 platforms.

Source