New Call of Duty Black Ops Could Be Shown In June Xbox Showcase

Call of Duty has been rumored to be receiving a brand new game, but so far it has just been rumors with nothing being officially confirmed as of yet. For the past many years there has always been a new Call of Duty game, and everyone believes this year won’t be any different. With the Xbox Showcase coming up in June, the rumors are already flooding for what everyone thinks and wants to see at the event when it airs.

Recently, it was talked about that there would be a new Call of Duty Black Ops coming later this year, while it isn’t confirmed, it is still heavily rumored. According to Insider Gaming, they heard from The Verge that the rumored title Black Ops Gulf War will be talked about at the Xbox Showcase.

There are other discussions happening where some are thinking the game will receive a deep dive come June in the Summer Games Fest, which will show a basic walkthrough of the game, to then later show us the multiplayer zombies modes, which are the whole reason players love playing Black Ops games.

According to outlets, they believe that Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War is set to be released in October and that the game will be an open-world style. For now, that is all the information we know about a possible new COD game, but we will let you know if we hear anything more.