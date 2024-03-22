Call of Duty in 2024 Might Just Shake Everything Up

Call of Duty is most likely getting an new installment in 2024, they have released a new game every year for the past 20 years. While a new upcoming release hasn’t been announed or confirmed it, it is kinda just self explanatory that this is probably what will happen. On top of the release pattern, there have been so many rumors and leaks already for an upcoming Call of Duty game.

According to rumors and leaks, the upcoming 2024 Call of Duty release is called Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War. Apparently Raven Software will be the ones working on the campiagn of the game and it is rumored that the campaigns for these games will be taking a big turn as well as there might be co-op for the campaigns too.

Back in February, a rumor came out that the campaign for the next Call of Duty game will be an open-world experience. This is already a big change but the changes conitune according to the different rumors including that the game will take place during the Gulf War and that players will be able to travel around via vehicles and use fast travel check points as well. It is also said that the missions will be different in the newer Call of Duty game.

As of right now, none of this is confirmed by Actvision or any other official source, but according to further rumors if this game is actually coming, it is said to release in October.

