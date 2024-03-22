Persona 3 Reload – Elegant Mother Boss Guide

Monad Doors are introduced after many, many hours in Persona 3 Reload. Their use will be discussed in another guide, so we won’t dwell on it much here. What we will do, however, is talk about the dark presence lurking within your first Monad Door, Elegant Mother.

In the grand scheme of Persona 3 Reload and what you’ve overcome thus far, Elegant Mother is a bit of a pushover. That being said, she has some tricks up her sleeve. Underestimate this lass and you will be in for a world of hurt. Slow, gradual, hurt. This is how you beat her.

Elegant Mother’s Attacks – Persona 3 Reload

Elegant Mother doesn’t do all that much in battle, but what she does do, is pretty darn painful. Firstly, she loves poisons. She will attempt to poison the whole party on the regular. Poison deals damage over time and it’s not something you want to deal with for long.

Secondly, Elegant Mother also has powerful single-target attacks that will shred a party member. We highly recommend you keep your health topped up otherwise you might meet a swift demise.

Elegant Mother’s Weaknesses

Slash Strike Pierce Fire Ice Elec Wind Light Dark – – – Weak – – Res – Null

Elegant Mother only has one weakness and that is to Fire. As a result, you will want to use skills like Agi and Agilao to knock her down. Follow this up with an ‘All-Out Attack’ and your damage will start to pile up. She also resists Wind and is completely immune to Dark.

How To Beat Elegant Mother – Persona 3 Reload

Elegant Mother has a pretty substantial pool of HP, but landing powerful Fire attacks on her whenever possible will quickly drain her of life. You can also use Physical attacks to try and land Critical Hits. These will also result in her being knocked down, which is very handy. Debuffing Elegant Mother’s defences will also make this process much quicker, as will Theurgy.

Since Elegant Mother will be applying Poison on the regular, be sure to have a Persona capable of cleansing the ailment or a hefty stockpile of items. Failing that, having a character dedicated to Media should be enough to offset the tick-damage.

If a character gets too low on HP, be sure to heal them to full with more powerful single-target healing. This is because Elegant Mother can deal tremendous amounts of damage to lone party members. It’s always better to be safe than sorry in these instances.

Keep your health topped up and apply constant pressure and Elegant Mother should go down without much hassle. Be sure to check out our other guides for more Persona 3 tips and tricks.