Overwatch 2 Players Think New Teased Mercy Skin Is Creepy

Overwatch 2 has had many ups and downs since its launch which replaced Overwatch, which was the original. Instead of allowing players to contiune playing the version of Overwatch, they overrided it and turned it into Overwatch 2, making it free-to-play.

With the game now being a live streaming, free-to-play game, the company has added many different forms of in-game purchases to it, including battle passes, and other types of content. Every month there is new skins to keep things exciting. However, this new Mercy skin that was teased by Overwatch…isn’t what many expected for spring.

In a Twitter post, Overwatch shared a teaser video which shows some sneak peeks of new skins to come, but one is looking mighty…odd. Mercy’s new skin doesn’t have the same vibe as she normally does with her sweet angel look. Back at Halloween, she normally has a cute devil outfit or witch outift which are more cute than creepy or scary. But this new skin seems definitely has a creepy look to it.

Ready for an adventure? ⚒️



Season 10: Venture Forth arrives April 16 ✨ pic.twitter.com/QCB4JITnHk — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 4, 2024

At the end of the teaser, there is clips seen of a Mercy with a satanic looking devil mask that looks so much more creepy than the precious outifts we have seen for her. The Venture Forth Season 10 for Overwatch 2 starts April 16 which is when this skin will most likely become available.

We aren’t quiet sure what Mercy is in this skin or what it relates to, but it is definitely one that many players might not want unless they are into that kind of design. Overwatch 2 is avaliable on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.