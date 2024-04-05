Pokemon GO Player Makes Shocking Catch

Pokemon GO has been a big hit since it was released in 2016, and while the game has had some ups and downs – not as many as some – it has remained a very popular choice for many. Not only does this game allow players to collect their favorite Pokemon, but it also helps players get the exercise they really need.

While there are thousands of different Pokemon, there are a total of 800 in Pokemon GO, new ones being added with each season and sometimes even more often. Some Pokemon are a lot harder to find than others, especially legendary and shiny ones.

Galarian Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres are three very hard to get but also wanted Pokemon in the mobile app. These three birds are Legendary Pokemon and are very hard to catch, especially since a lot of the time seem to run away upon trying to be caught. Additionally, the only way Pokemon can be found is through Daily Adventure Incense.

But finally, a player has gotten one of the birds without it fleeing, however, they were quickly let down. The user on Reddit that caught the Pokemon was Toast2Toasty, who captured a Galarian Zapdos, but after checking the stats of this Pokemon, it was a nundo according to Gamerant.

The yellow version of Zapdos is a lot different that the Galarian Zapdos version of the Pokemon. The Legendary is red and orange and will look bit more pointed in its feathers than the Kantonian Zapdos. It is sad to have seen this user try so hard to catch the Pokemon, get it, and not have what they hoped for.