Princess Peach Showtime! Is Slaying

The Japanese charts for Nintendo’s Princess Peach is here, and needless to say, the game is doing really good and the “queen” is slaying once again. This is the first Princess Peach game we have had since the release of Super Princess Peach which was released for the Nintendo DS, now the Nintendo Switch houses the second Princess Peach game to exist.

In this game, it takes place in a movie theater where Peach most take on many different forms in order to beat the levels and win back her crown. This game also allows for players to customize Princess Peach‘s dress as well as collect collectables throughout the game.

Players that have enjoyed the game will be pleased to know that Princess Peach Showtime! is the number one game again this week in Japan’s weekly charts. Below is a list showing the numbers of the most successful games of the week according to Nintendo Life.

[NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 27,258 (104,820) [PS5] Rise of the Ronin (SIE, 03/22/24) – 20,139 (84,785) [NSW] Winning Post 10 2024 (Koei Tecmo, 03/28/24) – 12,845 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,432 (5,768,608) [PS5] Dragon’s Dogma II (Capcom, 03/22/24) – 9,172 (77,764) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 8,163 (1,803,747) [PS5] Winning Post 10 2024 (Koei Tecmo, 03/28/24) – 6,733 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,618 (3,483,557) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,411 (7,729,183) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,172 (4,264,330)

Princess Peach Showtime! deserves all the love that it has received so far, as it really shows how Mario characters that aren’t Mario can have a really successful game, especially Princess Peach. We can only hope in the future we get more like this.