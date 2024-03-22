Princess Peach Showtime Gets Launch Trailer

Are you ready for Princess Peach Showtime? It’s a trick question because the game is out now on the Nintendo Switch! The game is Princess Peach’s second time in the solo spotlight, so needless to say, some serious expectations are going on with the title. Thankfully, critics seem to be okay with what Nintendo did with their beloved princess, as the game currently has a score of 75 on Metacritic. However, for those of you who need a refresher on what the game is and what it’s going to be like to play Princess Peach in this new adventure, Nintendo has released a launch trailer for the newly arrived title.

The concept of Princess Peach Showtime is that the fan-favorite character heads to the acclaimed Sparkle Theater to enjoy a performance and relax. However, no sooner does she and her Toad entourage arrive than the villainous Grape and her Sour Bunch show up to literally steal the show! They take over the entire show and trap everyone, including Peach, inside. Peach even loses her crown in the process!

But hope is not lost. The theater’s guardian comes to Peach and the two team up to stop the Sour Bunch and reclaim the theater! To do so, Peach will don various costumes via the many stages she’ll “perform” on. Each of these costumes has special abilities and heavily influences the stages she’ll be on.

For example, when she’s Cowgirl Peach, she’ll have a lasso and get to ride a horse. When she’s Detective Peach, she’ll have to wander around the stage looking for clues to solve the mysteries before her. As Mermaid Peach, she’ll use her voice to influence the creatures around her to get them to do whatever she needs to complete tasks. Oh, and she can swim, obviously.

The fun of this game is the transformations and giving Princess Peach something unique to do without having Mario and the others involved. Her popularity via last year’s animated picture starring Mario, Peach, and Bowser will undoubtedly influence gamers to try this game. Peach hasn’t had many opportunities to shine, unlike Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, and even the Toad’s! So, if this game sells well, it could lead to big things for Peach in the future.

Not to mention, with Nintendo’s Switch lineup in 2024 looking a bit bare right now, especially since all but Peach’s title are remakes or remasters, The Big N is likely hoping this one will bring in fans and restore some of the faith of what might come next.