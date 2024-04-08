1998 PS1 Classic MediEvil Leaked for PS Plus Premium

Players who prefer the original to the remake, get ready for a very good day.

Despite sporting a full remake in 2019, the original MediEvil has a particular charm that can’t be imitated or replicated. Fans may soon be able to enjoy this 1998 on modern platforms, as a new Trophy list has appeared on PSNProfiles that is a tad different than the remake’s Trophy list.

Sony has not yet announced this month’s PS Plus Premium games, but it’s looking very possible that the original game will soon be added to the service’s collection of classic games. Currently, the 2005 PSP remake, MediEvil: Resurrection, is also available on the service.

Developed by SCE Studio Cambridge and published by Sony Computer Entertainment for the PlayStation, the original game is set in the medieval Kingdom of Gallowmere. Players step into the shoes of Sir Daniel Fortesque as he attempts to stop antagonist Zarok from invading the kingdom, while also trying to redeem himself of his cowardice.

Upon its release, MediEvil was named as a finalist for Console Adventure Game of the Year by the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences. It was also awarded Console Game of the Year at the 2nd Annual Interactive Achievement Awards. Its sequel was also nominated for Best Adventure Game of the Year at the 10th Annual GamePro Readers’ Choice Awards, but lost to Shenmue for the Sega Dreamcast.

MediEvil was originally released for the PlayStation in October 1998 with a sequel, MediEvil 2, released in 2000. It was re-released on the PlayStation Network in 2007 and has been remade twice, as MediEvil: Resurrection in 2005 for the PlayStation Portable and as MediEvil for the PlayStation 4 in 2019.