Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Change Tera Types | Tera Shards Guide

Don’t sell those Tera Shards you’ve been collecting. These seemingly useless trinkets have a purpose in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet — and you might never find it if you’re not paying close attention in Medali. Once you collect 50 Tera Shards, you can swap them for a special dish that can change your Pokemon’s inherent Tera Type. Every Pokemon has a Tera Type they’re stuck with, but with a lot of effort, it is possible to change it. We’ll explain the full process in the guide below.

Tera Type is related to the new Terastal Phenomenon mechanic. Every session, you can empower a Pokemon with crystals, changing the look of the Pokemon and unleashing the power of its type. If you’re sick of your Pokemon’s particular Tera Type, you can change it to create an unpredictable surprise against opponents. There are lots of reasons you might want to change a Tera Type — you can save yourself some breeding hassle, for example. Whatever reason you want, here’s how to pull it off.

How To Change Your Pokemon’s Tera Type

Every Pokemon has a Tera Type — when they power up once per session, they’ll be energized in crystals aligned to one of the Pokemon types. Most Pokemon match their type, but you’ll get a roll of the dice when breeding or catching Pokemon with multiple types. If you’re not happy with your Pokemon’s current type, there is a way to change it.

Tera Type NPC: Located in Medali , in West Province (Area Three) , you’ll find the Treasure Eatery near the Medali (East) PokeMart. The Treasure Eatery isn’t just a hidden arena for Gym Leader battles. You can also swap Pokemon’s Tera Type here. Talk to the Chef NPC behind the bar in the back-left corner of the restaurant. She’ll offer to change your Tera Type .

This function is only available after beating Gym Leader Larry once. After that, you can return to the large Japanese-style restaurant. For talking to her, she’ll give you x50 Normal Tera Shards.

How To Change Tera Type : Talk to the Chef NPC in the Treasure Eatery (Medalli). She’s located at the bar. Talk to her and you’ll get options. If you have x50 Tera Shards of a particular type, an option for that type will appear on the text menu. Next, you’ll open the Box . Here you can select any Pokemon. Agree and she’ll concoct a dish and feed it to your Pokemon, changing their Tera Type.

There are many ways to earn Tera Shards. You’ll find them as shinies in the open-world, or you can earn them by completing Tera Raids. You can also earn large batches of x50 Tera Shards from specific NPCs.

Where To Find x50 Tera Shards : x50 Normal Tera Shards : Talk to the Treasure Eatery (Medalli) Chef for the first time. x50 Rock Tera Shards : Complete the Maths Final and befriend Professor Tyme . x50 Dragon Tera Shards : Complete the Arts Final and befriend Professor Hassel .

That’s all the big batches of Tera Shards we’ve found so far. If we find more, we’ll update this list.