Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Details Next Tera Raid Event

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll find plenty of Pokemon to fight both in the wild, via Pokemon battles, and through the Tera Crystals scattered across the Paldea Region. Gen 9’s unique “gimmick” was that of the Terastal phenomenon, transforming pocket monsters into crystal versions of themselves. They gain a “type” based on the crystal they have, even if that’s not their base type in the game. For example, you can have a Fire-Type Pokemon with a Water-Type Terastal form; as a result, they won’t be heavily affected by water attacks during that battle. It added a new layer of depth to the gameplay.

Tera Raids are when you and three other players battle one Terastal Pokemon in a real-time battle where the goal is to beat them so you can catch them or claim the big rewards at the end. These fights are a great way to catch Pokemon you haven’t found in the wild yet, and the Tera Raid events are helping out with that ability to catch rare Pokemon. For example, the first events for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet featured you being able to catch Eevees of various types, then going after fan-favorite Pokemon Charizard.

Today we learned that Tyranitar and Salamence will be the next Pokemon to be focused on in the Tera Raids:

Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle event has been announced

Face Tyranitar in Scarlet or Salamence in Violet

Runs from December 9th through 11th 2022



You have a few days to prepare for them, and you’ll need to be ready as these will be 4 and 5-star Tera Raids. That means they will be a significant challenge, but the rewards for defeating them will also be significant.

More Tera Raid events will be happening throughout the game’s lifetime, so you’ll want to pay attention to who might pop up next if you wish to complete your Pokedex.

Fans seem to appreciate these events and like Tera Raids as a whole. Ironically, they’re one thing that isn’t buggy/glitchy about Gen 9. The rest of the game has been blasted at times for its unrefined state, but the Tera Raid battles seem to hold firm even when you co-op with three other players. Perhaps The Pokemon Company and Game Freak put extra effort into these fights to ensure that they withstood anything gamers threw at them.

Either way, if you’re a fan of either of these two Pokemon, you’ll want to catch them when the Tera Raid event begins on the 9th. Otherwise, you’ll have to take the “long route” to get them in the game.

