Gwent Active Development Will Cease In 2024

There are a few notable digital collectible card games out there. One of the bigger hits from the past few years has been Gwent. This digital card game first got started in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, where developers CD Projekt Red adapted the game from The Witcher novels. It’s proven to be so popular with fans that it eventually gave the development team the idea to bring out its own standalone game. After initially released in 2018 on PC, fans have been battling it out in this card game across multiple platforms.

However, it doesn’t look like support will last too much longer. While some digital card games have been around for ages and don’t look to be slowing down. We’re still getting support right now for Gwent, but that will end after 2023. The video game will find the development support wrapping up after this upcoming year, but that doesn’t mean the video game will completely shut down. Instead, the developers are hopeful fans of the game will continue support. To ensure that happens, tools are being made to help players keep this game thriving.

This announcement came via a video road mapping Gwent. The game director, Vladimir Tortsov, revealed that they are dropping support at the end of 2023. Ultimately, this means there’s no new content being added to the game, but instead, the focus would be Project Gwentfinity. With Project Gwentfinity, the development team will allow fans to take control of the game. But, of course, there is still some work that needs to be done before fans can take control and provide support for Gwent’s community of players.

For instance, the developers will want to make sure that all of the content planned to release within the game between now and the end of 2023 is stable. If the meta is stable, then there shouldn’t be any significant hiccups when the community of players is given the keys to take over control. Meanwhile, we’re not sure if the future of CD Projekt Red will also entail any new version of Gwent. After all, we know that the studio is pressing on with a new entry to The Witcher franchise alongside a new installment for Cyberpunk 2077.

Regardless, those of you who want to enjoy Gwent can do so now. The game is available to download and enjoy for free on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, along with iOS platforms.

