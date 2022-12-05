Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Catch Finizen & Unleash Hero Form | Rare Pokemon Guide

One of the strangest Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is Palafin — a Pokemon you’ve probably never noticed. This mild-mannered dolphin Pokemon circles the seas of Paldea, looking extremely basic. It’s a cute dolphin, we’ve seen dozens of these Pokemon before. What makes Finizen truly special is Hero Form. Like a true superhero, Finizen’s second evolution, Palafin, will only reveal its true heroic form in a dramatic entrance. If you start the battle with Palafin, you’ll have to swap Pokemon before revealing the impressively muscular (for a dolphin) Hero Form. This is a truly absurd Pokemon, so we just had to catch it. Here’s where to find it, how to evolve it, and how to make Hero Form finally appear.

Where To Find Finizen

Finizen is a Dolphin Pokemon found in the waters everywhere in Paldea — you can find Finizen the South Paldean Sea, East Paldean Sea, West Paldea Sea and North Paldea Sea. But, if you want to find one fast, there’s one specific inlet that makes finding a Finizen easy. You will need the ability to Swim while riding your legendary Pokemon.

Finizen Location: West Province (Area Two) – Directly north of Porto Marinada, near the Porto Marinada Lighthouse fast-travel marker, there’s a large beach. In the center of the beach, you’ll find Finizen spawns. Check the location and map for details.

Finizen is a cute little dolphin with a heart on its chest. This is one of the strangest Pokemon, because it won’t reveal its true form even after evolving. You can evolve Finizen into Palafin and it seemingly looks the same. Here’s how to see this Pokemon’s secret identity.

How To Evolve To Palafin & Unlock Hero Form

Finizen has a unique evolution — you need to earn levels and use a specific feature. You need to play in cooperative mode. If you’re unfamiliar with Union Circle, we’ll explain in the full guide below.

Evolving To Palafin : Reach Level 38 with Finizen while in Union Circle . At Level 38 or higher, open the menu [ X ] and access the Poke Portal . Enter [ Union Circle ] with Finizen in your party. You need to be playing with at least one other player. Level up or hit Level 38 while in Union Circle to evolve Finizen to Palafin .

Palafin isn’t a very impressive upgrade at first — because you need to unleash its Hero Form. Palafin has a signature ability called Zero To Hero. It won’t reveal its secret identity to anyone, there’s only one way to make use of Palafin’s power.

How To Activate Hero Form : Swap to Palafin mid-battle and Palafin will appear in Hero Mode . This is a beefier version of the dolphin, standing up straight with a prominent icon. Any moves that swap characters will also activate Hero Form . Baton Pass, Flip Turn and more will reveal Palafin’s Hero Mode.

Hero Form is a dashing, muscular version of Palafin, complete with rubber gloves and mask. This is one of the strangest Pokemon in any generation — both evolving and revealing its true form in battle. Palafin might be useless solo, but Palafin’s Hero Mode is a whole different story.