God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough Part 31: The Summoning

Kratos and Atreus take time away from the fight to mourn their losses and to apologize to Sindri. After Sindri doesn’t accept, they realize that the only thing they can do is return to Freya to finish their fight against Odin. When they return to Sindri’s house once more, the sixteenth mission in God of War Ragnarok, The Path: The Summoning, begins.

The walkthrough below starts after Kratos and Atreus return to Sindri’s house after trying to apologize to him and ends at the start of the boss fight against Hrist and Mist.

NOTE: This walkthrough only covers the main quest and doesn’t cover any side quests.

Enter the House

Walk into Sindri’s house and watch the scene where Kratos and Atreus join Freya’s plan.

Go to Muspelheim

Exit Sindri’s house and go to the mystic gateway. After selecting Muspelheim and coming out the other side of the gateway, you’ll see a brief scene where you’ll talk with Hildisvini and split up from Mimir.

The Path: The Summoning

Once the scene is over, follow Atreus down the cliffs until you reach an area with a golden chest. Open the chest and then use a sigil arrow in combination with your blades to burn the bramble on the west side of the room. Squeeze through the hole in the wall and take out the enemies that attack you on the other side.

After taking care of them, scooch along the wall underneath the lavafall on the east side of the arena. On the other side, follow the main path until you get ambushed by a Flame Phantom.

At this point in the game, you’ll have already fought at least one phantom boss. Taking them down is pretty simple, you attack the purple rune on its body until its stagger bar is entirely full, and then once it is, you destroy one of the pillars that give it life. Do this three times and the Flame Phantom will go down. Its moves are pretty similar to the Frost Phantom you fought with Freya earlier in the game, so if you need reference, you can find our guide on beating it here.

The Flame Phantom has two of its pillars located on the right side of the arena, on the cliffs overlooking the valley. The third pillar is hidden behind a boulder that can be destroyed with Kratos’ spear. The pillar is located to the left of the broken-down wall that’s on the edge of the arena opposite of where you entered it from.

Once you’ve taken down all three pillars, hit the phantom a few more times and then perform a finisher to end the fight. After it’s over, duck underneath the broken gate on the east side of the arena. On the other side, interact with the rope to make a zip line and use it to reach the plateau below you.

Approach the Ashen Man

When you make it to the ground, walk up the path to the man standing by the fire to the south. After talking with him briefly, he’ll send Kratos and Atreus flying and set a Soul Eater to fight them.

Soul Eaters are very similar to the Frost Ancients that you’ve already faced in the game. The strategy for taking it down is simple: attack its exposed core to deal damage and stun it while watching out for its attacks. Things get a little more challenging when a second Soul Eater appears to attack you, but as long as you make sure to focus on taking out one at a time, they shouldn’t give you much trouble. Once the two Soul Eaters are dealt with, take care of the remaining Draugrs in the arena and then return to the Ashen Man.

Follow Surtr

After the cutscene where Surtr agrees to help Kratos and Atreus, follow him along the main path until you reach the Spark of the World. Jump across the gaps to the north until you come to a fork in the road. Go to the right and meet up with Surtr, following him across the rock bridge.

At the edge of the platform, you’ll see a cutscene where Surtr has Kratos stab him in the heart and then the two, new Valkyrie queens ambush Kratos and Atreus.

