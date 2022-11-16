God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough Part 12: Ironwood

After seeing him resorting to violence in Groa’s prophecy in Alfheim, Tyr becomes distressed and gets attacked by an elf in God of War Ragnarok. He does what he needs to do in order to defend himself but accidentally kills the attacking elf in the process making him reconsider his oath of pacifism.

The walkthrough below starts right after the Alva boss fight and ends after the cutscene where you’re first introduced to Angrboda.

NOTE: This walkthrough only covers the main quest and doesn’t cover any side quests.

More God of War Ragnarok walkthroughs:

| Part 1: Surviving Fimbulwinter | Part 2: Bjorn Boss Guide | Part 3: Thor Boss Guide | Part 4: Atreus’ Secret | Part 5: Sindri’s House | Part 6: Journey to Nidavellir | Part 7: The Quest for Tyr | Part 8: Search the Mines for Tyr | Part 9: Old Friends | Part 10: Groa’s Secret | Part 11: Alva Boss Guide |

Make Your Way to the Mystic Gateway

Once you’ve defeated Alva, return to Tyr who’s grappling with his violence. Follow him as he drags the dead elf across the light bridge until you see a cutscene where Atreus falls off the bridge.

After the scene is over, follow Atreus and Tyr down the main path until you go through a door leading outside. Walk along the main path until you come to a bridge. As you cross it, you’ll be knocked off and attacked by dark elves. Once you’ve taken them all out, Tyr will jump down and break a hole in the wall for you to exit the arena through.

Tyr will lead you into an area with even more dark elves fighting light elves. Battle your way through the group and continue forward until you squeeze through a small hole in the wall on the left side of the arena after jumping over the gap in the middle.

On the other side of the wall, you’ll be faced with more enemies. Take care of them and then head north with Atreus and Tyr and climb the wall they lead you to. Continue following Tyr, taking out the elves that spawn until you have to squeeze through another crack in the walls.

As soon as you make it to the other side, the floor will cave in putting you in the middle of a large battle between the dark and light elves. Fight through the crowd until they’re all gone and then climb the wall at the end of the main path to reunite with Atreus and Tyr.

Once you rejoin them, grapple up the wall in front of you and then interact with the mystic gateway. As soon as you do, you’ll see a cutscene where Tyr leaves Alfheim through the portal leaving Kratos and Atreus to join him when they’re ready. You can go through the portal immediately after, or stay in Alfheim for more resources and experience points. Once you’re ready to leave, exit through the portal and return to the house.

When you enter the house, sit down at the table and the rest of the characters will join you. You’ll see a cutscene where Kratos and Atreus argue about Atreus’ identity. After the scene, Atreus will go to sleep and wake up in a dream in the desert.

When you gain control of Atreus, turn around and interact with the vision behind you. Watch the visions that surround you until you fall through the floor. Once Atreus is back on his feet, turn around and walk towards the next vision.

Follow the Wolf

When you get close to it, you’ll see a memory of Atreus when he killed Modi. Once the scene is over, follow the wolf through the wooded path. Continue forward until your way is blocked by a downed tree.

Interact with the tree to crawl inside it and then follow the wolf and its newfound friends until you have to crouch underneath a stone arch. When you come out on the other side, you’ll see a cutscene where you’re introduced to Angrboda.

Gameranx's God of War Ragnarok walkthrough continues here.

