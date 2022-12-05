God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough Part 29: Unlocking the Mask

After killing Heimdall and regrouping with Freyr’s company of rebels, the future looks unclear for Kratos and Atreus. Atreus makes sure to give his father some comfort saying that he killed Heimdall because it was necessary, not because it was written, however, there seems to be a small semblance of doubt in the back of Kratos’ mind. This ends The Path: Creatures of Prophecy and starts Unlocking the Mask in God of War Ragnarok.

The walkthrough below starts after Kratos and company return to Freyr’s camp and ends after Atreus uses Sindri’s gift to return home.

NOTE: This walkthrough only covers the main quest and doesn’t cover any side quests.

More God of War Ragnarok walkthroughs:

| Part 1: Surviving Fimbulwinter | Part 2: Bjorn Boss Guide | Part 3: Thor Boss Guide | Part 4: Atreus’ Secret | Part 5: Sindri’s House | Part 6: Journey to Nidavellir | Part 7: The Quest for Tyr | Part 8: Search the Mines for Tyr | Part 9: Old Friends | Part 10: Groa’s Secret | Part 11: Alva Boss Guide | Part 12: Ironwood | Part 13: The Lost Sanctuary | Part 14: The Sinkhole | Part 15: Gryla Boss Guide | Part 16: Vanadis Boss Guide | Part 17: The Reckoning | Part 18: Nidhogg Boss Guide | Part 19: Familial Wounds | Part 20: The Runaway | Part 21: Into the Fire | Part 22: The Word of Fate | Part 23: Forging Destiny | Part 24: Unleashing Hel | Part 25: Reunion | Part 26: Garm Boss Guide | Part 27: Creatures of Prophecy | Part 28: Heimdall Boss Guide |

Return to Sindri’s When Ready

After being given Freyr’s boat, follow the path to the west and paddle the canoe to the mystic gateway nearby. Select Sindri’s house and walk through the portal. On the other side, head into the house and interact with the table. Watch the cutscene where the group talks about Heimdall’s death and their next move.

The Path: Unlocking the Mask

When you gain control, you’ll be playing as Atreus. Walk across the yard and interact with the mystic gateway. After a short scene with Sindri, you’ll find yourself outside Atreus’ house in Midgard. Walk through the front door and you’ll see a quick scene where Fenrir and Angrboda greet Atreus.

Speak with the All-Father

After the scene, you’ll find yourself in Loki’s room in Asgard. Exit through the door and head left down the hall to Odin’s study. Inside, you’ll see a scene where Odin asks Atreus about Heimdall’s death and then the two continue their work on the mask.

Find Thor

Once the scene is over, you’ll be outside Odin’s study. Walk up the stairs to the right and you’ll find Thrud hanging out in the dining area. Approach her and Atreus will ask if she knows where her father is. She’ll say that she has an idea, so follow her out of the Great Lodge and to another lodge.

After checking your weapons at the door, follow Thrud through the crowd of Einherjar and you’ll find Thor drinking at a table. Watch the scene of a bar fight breaking out and you’ll gain control just as three Einherjar gang up to attack you. Deal with them, taking note that you can’t use ranged attacks, and fight your way through the bar until Thor launches you upstairs.

Fight the Einherjar in front of you and then look down to the ground below through the opening in the railing on the right. Thrud will throw you your quiver so start shooting at the Einherjar below until you get knocked off the platform. Complete the quick time event sequence and the scene will be over after Thor passes out.

Once Thrud and Atreus pick Thor up off the floor, pull the stick back to make them walk towards the door with him. After taking him outside, you’ll be teleported to Niflheim.

Actually Find the Final Mask Fragment

When you get to Niflheim, you’ll finally have control over Atreus again. Walk through the large opening that goes deeper into the cave you’re in and you’ll be attacked by some monsters. Fight them off and then continue down the path until you reach a larger area packed with enemies.

Take out the monsters and then head to the main area in the center of the room. Pull out the mask and point it towards the rubble across from where you came in. Thor will break through the wall and once he does, follow the path forward until you come to another large open area.

Fight off the enemies that ambush you inside and then point the mask at another wall of ice across from a ledge you can climb on. Continue down the path and take out the monsters that attack you. Once they’re dead, climb up the ledge they jumped down to attack you from and into the icy area below.

Use the grapple point hanging in the middle of the room to make it across the chasm in front of you and then follow the path through the tunnels. Jump across the gap in the floor and you’ll be attacked by some nightmares. Deal with them and continue down the passage, taking the path to the right once there’s a fork in the road.

Hop down into the large, open area in front of you and you’ll be attacked by a Frost Ancient. You’ll have already fought at least one at this point in the game, so you should have a solid understanding of how to take it down: avoid its attacks and hit it in its core. While Atreus and Kratos have very different fighting styles, they’re overall pretty similar so it shouldn’t give you too much grief. If you need a more in-depth explanation of how to take down a Frost Ancient, take a look at this guide right here.

After the fight, head to the area to the right of where you jumped down from and pull the mask out, aiming it at another ice wall. Thor will break through the wrong wall and say that he wants to look at what’s behind it. Follow the path he discovered, taking out enemies as you go, until you reach a red treasure chest. Open it and then return to Thor.

After he comments on his life back home, return to the area where you fought the Frost Ancient and point the mask at the correct wall once more. This time, Thor will break it down. Follow the path he reveals until coming to a cliff that he jumps you both up to reach the top of.

At the top, follow the path in front of you until you jump down into the Mist Fields of Niflheim. Follow the path leading to the left and take out any monsters that attack you. Eventually, you’ll reach an area that’s lined with swords sticking into the ground. Pull the mask out and point it at the face carved into the rock that’s on the left side of the area.

When you do, you’ll get the final piece of the mask and a cutscene will start where Odin, Sif, and the Valkyries appear and confront one another about Heimdall’s murder.

When the scene is over, Atreus will be back at the world tree and you’ll be playing as Kratos. Pass through the mystic gateway and you’ll find yourself outside Sindri’s house.

Gameranx’s God of War Ragnarok walkthrough continues here. (Link coming soon!)

More God of War Ragnarok guides:

All Rage & Health Upgrades | Nornir Chests Guide | All Treasure Map Solutions | Fully Upgraded Draupnir Spear | How To Unlock Muspelheim | How To Unlock The Crater | How To Fully Explore The Crater | How To Use Crystalline Shards | Across the Realms Ingredient Locations | How To Unlock Witch Time Playstyle | How To Make Finding Collectibles Easy | All Jewel of Yggdrasil Locations | How To Unlock Enchantments | All Cosmetic Armor | Best Graphics Settings | Atreus Combat Guide | How Leveling Works | How To Upgrade PS4 To PS5 | All Healing Methods | How To Increase Health | How To Increase Spartan Rage | How To Unlock Transmog | Aurvangar Wetlands Gate Puzzle Solutions | How To Earn More Hacksilver | Best Healing Armor & Enchantments | Bonus Epilogue Ending | Best Runic Attacks