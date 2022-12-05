Hogwarts Legacy To Feature Riding Magical Creatures As Mounts?

Whether you’re looking forward to Hogwarts Legacy or not, there are a few things that are hard to deny. The biggest thing is that the dev teams behind the title are going all out to deliver a unique magical experience to players. Of course, they want you to feel like you’re in the original books without reliving their story. Hence the catchphrase, “Live The Unwritten.” But they’ve already proven that they’re going well beyond what the books did in some ways. However, that doesn’t mean they aren’t taking as much inspiration as possible from those tales, after all, those books had a lot of good ideas on what you can put in a video game.

For example, at CCXP, some new footage of Hogwarts Legacy was shown off. In it, there was gameplay footage that indicated you’d be able to find magical creatures, tame them, and then get to ride them around the grounds! But that’s not the only interesting thing about that feature. You’ll apparently be keeping your “fantastic beast” in a bag so you can “pull them out” at any time and ride them while outside.

It’s a unique twist on the “ride” system, and it’ll be interesting to see where we can go on these mounts that we wouldn’t be able to traverse on foot. It should be noted that while not a regular thing, students from the books have ridden on mounts in the original story. Harry Potter himself rode several magic beasts during his time in Hogwarts and beyond. He rode Buckbeak the Hippogriff, he rode the Threstals to get to the Ministry of Magic in Book five, and he rode a dragon to escape Gringotts.

O NOVO TRAILER! 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/6rRkoFku7q — Hogwarts Legacy Brasil (@HogwartLegacyBR) December 3, 2022

Many will question how many of these creatures will be rideable in the game. It would make sense to have a little variety, but they won’t have an army of them because that would be unfeasible.

Perhaps it’ll be your choice as you undergo your training at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The team has already noted how you’ll need to take big and small classes to learn magic and gain access to activities. Perhaps one of those classes will unlock the beasts you can ride! If you recall, there is a magical creature’s class, so it’d make sense that it could happen there.

We likely will find out more once the dev team speaks on it or drops another trailer for the game before its release on February 10th.

