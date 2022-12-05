Far Cry 6: Lost Between World First 15 Minutes Unveiled

Far Cry 6 has been around since October of 2021, so chances are, if you enjoy the franchise, you’ve already played through this installment. But that doesn’t mean it’s time to wrap this game up officially. After over a year of its release, the game has an expansion to dive into. Those of you who want another reason to explore the beautiful island of Yara will have one. Players can start anticipating the upcoming launch of Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds. Ubisoft just unveiled this DLC expansion last week, but now we have the first fifteen minutes of gameplay footage to check out.

IGN published the first fifteen minutes of the Lost Between Worlds DLC, which you can view above. We have you covered if you didn’t catch the grand reveal of this game DLC last week. This DLC once again puts players back into the role of Dani Rojas, who uncovers an alien craft. Unfortunately, things go haywire, and Dani ends up being stuck within this alien craft where we’re told that shards powering the craft have been scattered. To make matters even worse, the shards that powers this craft have been scattered across different alternate realities of Yara, each with its own unique rules.

Dani will have to venture to each of these alternate realities and battle against new foes that are actively protecting the shards against any potential hostile enemies. You’ll have an uphill battle to endure. Fortunately, some new advanced technological weaponry could help even the tides. Regardless, if you want to get your hands on this game DLC, then you don’t have long to wait. Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds is set to launch into the marketplace tomorrow, December 6, 2022.

This expansion will release across both generations of console platforms too. So players should have access to the game on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the PC platform. In the meantime, you can check out the start of the DLC campaign in the video embedded above. Meanwhile, for those who have yet to even pick up Far Cry 6, we have a Before You Buy video coverage on the title in the video embedded below. Overall, players will be taking the role of a guerrilla fighter as a rebellion attempts to overthrow an oppressive regime. You can get a more in-depth breakdown of the game and our impressions of the gameplay experience within our Before You Buy game coverage video.

Source