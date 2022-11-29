Far Cry 6 Lost Between Worlds Gameplay Trailer Unveiled

The sixth mainline installment to the Far Cry franchise was released back in October of last year, 2021. So chances are you’ve already gone through the campaign. We’ve watched Dani Rojas take on El Presidente Anton Castillo. Rebellion forces fought an uphill battle in hopes of freeing the citizens from the tyrannical rule that cast over the fictional island of Yara. Now a little over a year later, we’re getting an expansion to this video game. Today Ubisoft has taken to their Twitch online streaming channel to showcase the future of Far Cry 6. Check out the announcement trailer for Far Cry 6 Lost Between Worlds.

This time around, we’re still stepping back into the role of protagonist Dani Rojas who finds a mysterious meteorite landing on Yara. Upon discovering this meteorite, Dani realizes it’s actually an alien lifeform cruising into the area on their ship. Then, things go haywire, leaving Dani stranded with the alien named Fai. With their ship now busted, our protagonist learns that they will be stuck for five million years unless they can gather all the missing shard pieces used to operate the ship.

Unfortunately, the shards have been scattered across multiple simulation realities of Yara. Each one brings its own set of rules and dangers. As you navigate through the different realities to track down a shard, players will be faced with aliens tasked with protecting the shard from any dangers, including you. It’s another uphill battle, and it doesn’t look like Dani will have access to her companions on this thrilling journey.

You won’t have to wait very long before you can get into Far Cry 6 Lost Between Worlds. The DLC expansion will drop into the marketplace next week, December 6, 2022. Likewise, the developers over at Ubisoft opted to bring out some new additional features to Far Cry 6 if you’re itching to get back into the more traditional reality of Yara. For instance, more loadout options are available, and even a New Game Plus mode if you’d like to give the entire campaign another go. Best of all, if you haven’t picked this game up at all, there is now a free trial available to see if you’ll want to pick up a copy of Far Cry 6.

As mentioned, Far Cry 6 Lost Between Worlds will be launching on December 6, 2022. When it does, you can pick up the expansion for $19.99. Meanwhile, those that still need to pick up Far Cry 6 can do so now on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer for the expansion in the video embedded above. Otherwise, we have a Before You Buy on the base game of Far Cry 6 below.

