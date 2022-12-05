Hogwarts Legacy Shares Behind-the-Scenes Music Performance

Hogwarts Legacy has shared another piece of its masterpiece today, but this time it’s more behind the scenes. The teams at Avalanche Software and Portkey Games have made sure that players have had plenty to tide them over until the game’s release in February 2023. Just this past year, we’ve seen two ASMR videos featuring the sights and sounds of the grounds around Hogwarts in Spring and Autumn. Today, we got to see a recording of a live orchestra playing a piece from the game.

On the game’s official Twitter account, the marketing team posted a video of The Seven Springs Orchestra and Choir playing a piece called “Overture to the Unwritten.” The 54-piece orchestra is seen dressed in white as the scenery of Hogwarts and the surrounding area is projected on and behind them. The cut scenes also look like they are from in-game footage.

While the score for Hogwarts Legacy will be its own, not borrowing from the movies, there are clear similarities. This piece pays homage to Harry Potter‘s theme while adding new depths. As the song grows in intensity, so does the footage being shown. We get more looks at the main antagonists in the dungeon again while the music becomes dark and heavy right before a quick switch back to a lighter tone as a choir joins the orchestra. The scenes become majestic and snowy, which we haven’t seen before. Winter Hogwarts is gorgeous though! See for yourself in the video below.

This is the music of your legacy. #HogwartsLegacy pic.twitter.com/VAhZL5nrAC — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) December 5, 2022

Videos like this and the previous ASMR releases have been an interesting marketing tactic for the game, but it makes a lot of sense. While fans of the Wizarding World introduced in Harry Potter are excited about the ability to customize their character and learn spells, the open world aspect is also incredibly alluring. Since we were children hoping for a letter invitation, the idea of going to Hogwarts has been a dream. Hogwarts Legacy is unlike any other game from the franchise because it offers a form of individualized immersion into the world we love.

So marketing the look and feel of in-game Hogwarts itself is working. We can’t wait to join our house, pick up our schedules, and explore this beautiful open world, and now we have an idea of the music waiting for us. Hogwarts Legacy will be released on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It will be released on Nintendo Switch at a later date.

