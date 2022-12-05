Disney Dreamlight Valley December Update Launches Tomorrow

The latest major content update for Disney Dreamlight Valley is almost upon us. It’s fair to say that the magical hybrid adventure life-sim has been a smash hit for Gameloft and Disney so far. Despite the game still being in Early Access and only having been out since early September, it’s managed to gain and maintain a substantial player base.

Those currently enjoying the autumnal vibes of Disney Dreamlight Valley are about to be gifted a whole new bunch of content in tomorrow’s December 6 update. The update, which is called Missions in Uncharted Space, is the second major instalment of new content in Disney Dreamlight Valley, after the most recent Scar’s Kingdom update back in October. Tomorrow’s festive-looking content will be bringing about some new additions to the game.

The main reason players will be looking forward to the new update is that it’ll add another realm for players to explore through the main Dream Castle. Following in the footsteps of Remy’s Parisian kitchen from Ratatouille, Moana’s island and Wall-E’s abandoned dump, a new realm in the form of Bonnie’s Room from Toy Story 4 will be accessible to players from tomorrow. This realm, when unlocked, will allow players to work through the quest chain to allow them to bring characters Buzz Lightyear and Woody back to their Disney Dreamlight Valley village. Another character confirmed as heading to the village is Lilo & Stitch favourite Stitch, although it’s unclear exactly how the loveable alien will make his entrance into the game.

The upcoming update will also introduce a new Star Path for players to sink their time and Moonstones into. The new path will have a suitably festive theme and will allow players to obtain a number of new outfits, cosmetics and furniture items to decorate their homes accordingly with.

Players are advised to save their in-game progress before tomorrow and ensure they’ve synced their game to the cloud before the update starts to roll out. While there’s no word on exactly what time the update will go live yet, the previous one launched at 6 AM PT/ 9 AM ET / 2 PM GMT / 3 PM CET. So, it may be that this one follows the same time pattern.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now in Early Access. It’ll launch in full as a free-to-play title in 2023. It’s available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It’s also available on Xbox Game Pass.

Source