Hogwarts Legacy Creates ASMR Video Out of In-Game Footage

Hogwarts Legacy can’t drum up more enthusiasm than it already has. From the start, the folks at Avalanche Software and Portkey Games tapped into an entire generation’s desire to be even closer to the Wizarding World they fell in love with. Having an open-world Hogwarts experience, taking classes and using spells, is exciting on its own, but the marketing for this game has continued to drum up excitement for months. Showing off the dedication to the world introduced in the books and movies with fantastic attention to detail, they have fans wishing it was February already!

Today, the Hogwarts Legacy YouTube channel released an ASMR video titled “A Calm Autumn Morning” just in time for Thanksgiving festivities. This isn’t the game’s first foray into ASMR videos though. “A Rainy Spring Night” was uploaded six months ago. Where the previous video focused on the castle grounds and Hogsmeade at night, this newest video takes place “around the neighboring overlands beyond Hogwarts” in full sunlight.

As we’ve come to expect from this upcoming game’s content, the scenery is so lovely that we just want to live in it. The video begins in the very early morning, with thick clouds rolling over the moon and Hogwarts in the distance. Soon we’re in the forest, with early morning light shining through the trees and tall blades of grass. Giant spiderwebs remind us not to forget where we are, and the sound of hopping mushrooms brings the magic back to what looked like a realistic forest walk.

There are a couple of little details like that scattered throughout the video, such as the magic tools working the farm without any people around. The Harry Potter stories had grand plots, but it was always these little moments of everyday life made magical that captured our imaginations so thoroughly. It’s wonderful to see them in the game as well.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released on February 10, 2023 with plans to be available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It will be available on Nintendo Switch at a later date. While this ASMR video may be great for generating hype for the upcoming release, it also shows off just how good this game can look. Remember that the system requirements for PC are out, and it is recommended that you run the game on SSD. With 85GB of memory to account for, downloading and experiencing the open-world game will take some planning for those of us with limited space. While you plan ahead in the next few months, at least you have a calming video to play in the background.

